Free availability of abortion pill in Ontario for all those who need it
The government of Ontario is promising to soon make an abortion drug free for all women in the province.
After years of study, a dept. of Canadian government approved RU486, generic version of mifepristone, as a medical abortion option for up to 7 weeks.
Although in January, the abortion drug was technically made available to Canada, access to it has been restricted, and women in some area had to go to Toronto's abortion clinics to acquire it, according to an executive director of a sexual health resource.
She also mentioned that females will be able to fill their prescription at pharmacy and get the pregnancy terminated at home, which is same as experiencing as an early miscarriage.
It is about personal preferences and choice. Some females would rather have the abortion at home in their own times, she told.
An executive director of NGO, told her organization is trying to build a network of pharmacists and doctors who can support each other to patients available to buy generic RU486 online.
She also mentioned, it is not an easy choice for physicians, in part as not everyone want to be known as providers of abortion. Physician should also verify whether the pregnancy is in its early stages with the help of ultrasound before prescribing the pill. This can be hard for some to arrange quickly.
In some other countries like France, the drug RU486 has been commonly used for nearly 3 decades. In U.S. it's been available since 2000. Currently New Brunswick and Alberta announced that in these provinces also the drug would be available for free.
