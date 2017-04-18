State Bill Would Require University Of California to Provide and Cover Abortion Pills

A state legislator has proposed a law that would require the public universities to cover abortion pills under student health insurance policy and offer them at student healthcare centers. The State Senator introduced the Bill 320 on 13th February.

-- A state legislator has proposed a law that would require the public universities to coverunder student health insurance policy and offer them at student healthcare centers. The State Senator introduced the Bill 320 on 13February.This bill would also make government financial backing for UC [University of California] student healthcare insurance plans and health centers for students, conditional on offering the medicines on campus. In medical pregnancy terminations, healthcare professionals can induce early abortions prior to the 10weeks of pregnancy through two oral medicines regulated by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration]. According to a research, the abortion pill procedure has 95% success rate.Abortion pills are different from EC [emergency contraception]- such as the day after pill – like the Plan B, which works before the pregnancy even starts.The state senator commented that the SB-320 will help improve the educational success of the students and if a pregnant student decides that she was to terminate pregnancy, she can make use of this healthcare service with limited logistical and financial hurdles.She also stated that she hopes that the bill will help college students to seek early term pregnancy cancellations so they do not have travel miles away from school or world to receive the needed healthcare.University of California spokesperson also stated in an email that the University is still in the process of evaluating the SB-320 bill.The spokesperson also opined that the UC student health care insurance plan presently covers dermal, oral, implantable, injectable and emergency birth control. It also covers both- the surgical and medical [abortion services.Meanwhile UCLA spokesperson Rebecca Kendall said in an email that the campus health and wellness center has always given students with contraception advice, counseling, pregnancy testing and birth controls.She added that the center also provides emergency contraception – such as the day after pill but it does not proffer medical abortion.The state senator put an emphasis on the low risk of medical pregnancy cancellations. Serious complications occur for about 0.55 of the time as per a reputed healthcare research institute.On the other hand, some university students stated that they support the bill because they think it could aid them in providing the reproductive care that is easier to access.A student at the UC said that the bill could especially be helpful for students who are shy about going to hospitals and private clinics.Another student also state how she thinks that people have the right to pregnancy cancellation covered by insurance.College students are particularly at higher risk getting pregnant and not being at the stage where they were want to be taking care of a baby. Therefore, with this implementation, a number of women could focus on continuing their education and career.