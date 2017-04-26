 
May 2017





CIOReview recognizes LABUSA, an emerging leader who is changing the video surveillance market

 
 
CHICAGO - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- CARPENTERSVILLE, IL — LABUSA makes it once again to CIOReview's top Video Surveillance Solution Providers list for its expertise that provides custom tools and professional services for integrating and managing electronic devices and video surveillance products.  Offering advance capabilities that include monitoring and recording of audio, video and many other electronic devices.

Over the last few years, LABUSA has recognized the shifting environment of video surveillance market and the growth of more companies trying to position themselves as leaders in the space.  The company took the opportunity not just to do business but to help clients maintain the value of their investment and leverage expanded capabilities through integration.  LABUSA Integrate Surveillance Solutions (ISS) enables highly specialized functionality for a wide range of services to private and government organizations.

LABUSA ISS is company developed software programming and innovative techniques which enable seamless integration between many commercially available video systems and security devices. The technology can leverage IP-Based camera alongside analog video systems integrated with exiting wired and wireless security devices.  Providing a solution that integrates with legacy systems helps companies save on the otherwise costly infrastructure or equipment upgrade.

"We offer clients the ability to expand capabilities, reduce cost, and better control over facility management by integrating the electronic security and information technology infrastructure" says Martin Laster, President of LABUSA.  This new wave of techniques for deploying security technology opens a plethora of products and services for businesses wishing to beef up their security technology.

About CIOReview

CIOReview constantly endeavors to identify "The Best" in a variety of areas important to tech business. Through nominations and consultations with industry leaders, its editors choose the best in different domains. Surveillance Solution Special Edition is an annual listing of 20 Most Promising Video Surveillance Solution Providers 2017 in the U.S. For more information, visit the website at: http://www.cioreview.com/.

About LABUSA

LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA), is a technology solution provider helping businesses and government agencies achieve operational efficiency and protect physical and intellectual assets.  Providing information technology and security infrastructure solutions since 1999, the company has delivered specialized expertise that enabled organizations to decrease expenses, increase revenue, and support a more complex demand in the public and private sector.  Government and private organizations trust LABUSA to provide cloud software and infrastructure, electronic security systems, and IT professional services.  For more information, contact LABSUA at 630-524-4080 (tel:630-524-4080), email info@labusa.com, or visit the website www.labusa.com.

