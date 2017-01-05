 
News By Tag
* LABUSA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carpentersville
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Labusa Awarded Gsa It Schedule 70 Contract For Worldwide Sales To All Federal Government

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* LABUSA

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Carpentersville - Illinois - US

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- CARPENTERSVILLE, IL — January 5, 2017- LABUSA, a provider of information technology and security solutions, announced today it was awarded a U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) 70 contract, GS-35F-159GA, for IT professional services and cloud computing. The GSA is focused on delivering value and innovative technology solutions to federal agencies.  This new contract award provides that.

Simplifying the procurement process and helping government agencies achieve their technology goals is a big benefit of this contract.  Agencies can utilize IT professional services for consulting, system deployment, project management, and on-going system support.  The contract leverages new cloud computing technology for email and electronic fax communication without the capital investment of new equipment.  LABUSA email and fax solution is a pay-as-you-use service that leverages the "as a Service" cloud computing model.

"We're excited to be awarded a Schedule 70 contract with the GSA.  Many federal government agencies have already benefited from our IT professional services and cloud solutions.  They are now able to procure our services through a simplified process and a reduced rate.  This is simply a win-win!", said Martin Laster, President of LABUSA.

To generate a purchase order, request a quote or get more information visit http://gsa.labusa.com.

About LABUSA

LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA), is a technology solution provider helping businesses and government agencies achieve operational efficiency and protect physical and intellectual assets.  Providing information technology and security infrastructure solutions since 1999, the company has delivered specialized expertise that enabled organizations to decrease expenses, increase revenue, and support a more complex demand in the public and private sector.  Government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels trust LABUSA to provide cloud software and infrastructure, electronic security systems, and IT professional services.  For more information, contact LABSUA at 630-524-4080, email info@labusa.com, or visit the website www.labusa.com.

Media Contact
LABUSA
630-215-7141
***@labusa.com
End
Source:LABUSA
Email:***@labusa.com
Posted By:***@labusa.com Email Verified
Tags:LABUSA
Industry:Technology
Location:Carpentersville - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LAB Information Technology Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share