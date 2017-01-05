News By Tag
Labusa Awarded Gsa It Schedule 70 Contract For Worldwide Sales To All Federal Government
Simplifying the procurement process and helping government agencies achieve their technology goals is a big benefit of this contract. Agencies can utilize IT professional services for consulting, system deployment, project management, and on-going system support. The contract leverages new cloud computing technology for email and electronic fax communication without the capital investment of new equipment. LABUSA email and fax solution is a pay-as-you-use service that leverages the "as a Service" cloud computing model.
"We're excited to be awarded a Schedule 70 contract with the GSA. Many federal government agencies have already benefited from our IT professional services and cloud solutions. They are now able to procure our services through a simplified process and a reduced rate. This is simply a win-win!", said Martin Laster, President of LABUSA.
To generate a purchase order, request a quote or get more information visit http://gsa.labusa.com.
About LABUSA
LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA), is a technology solution provider helping businesses and government agencies achieve operational efficiency and protect physical and intellectual assets. Providing information technology and security infrastructure solutions since 1999, the company has delivered specialized expertise that enabled organizations to decrease expenses, increase revenue, and support a more complex demand in the public and private sector. Government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels trust LABUSA to provide cloud software and infrastructure, electronic security systems, and IT professional services. For more information, contact LABSUA at 630-524-4080, email info@labusa.com, or visit the website www.labusa.com.
Media Contact
LABUSA
630-215-7141
***@labusa.com
