Labusa Awarded State Of Texas Department Of Information Resource Contract For Cloud Software Service
Many State and local government agaencies are experiencing increased number of challenges in managing email and fax sysems. LABUSA, a provider of cloud-based Email as a Service (EaaS) and Electronic Fax as a Service (eFaaS).
With the increased volume and security concerns of electronic communication, many state and local governments are experiencing an increasing number of challenges in managing email and fax systems. The State of Texas DIR-TSO-3663 contract will help to leverage new technology and control cost in the support of email and fax communication without the capital investment of new equipment. EaaS and eFaaS is a pay-as-you-use service that leverages the "as a Service" cloud computing model.
LABUSA EaaS provides clients with a solution for managing email, calendar, contacts, instant messaging, mobile device support, and archive & eDiscovery capabilities. The eFaaS provides clients with a solution for sending and receiving secure electronic fax communication via web-browser, email, or smart phone. The system supports fax over internet protocol and public switched telephone network. Agencies can utilize their existing email domain names and in most cases transfer over existing telephone numbers. Many national area codes and toll free telephone numbers are also available.
"We're excited to be awarded a contract with the State of Texas DIR. Many federal government agencies have benefited from our EaaS and eFaaS solutions. We look forward to serving organizations in Texas with the fax and email solutions with the preferred pricing schedule.", said Martin Laster, President of LABUSA.
The State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) manages the DIR contract. According to their website, "DIR's mission is to provide technology leadership, solutions, and value to Texas state government, education, and local government entities to enable and facilitate the fulfillment of their core missions."
Customers can contact LABUSA directly to generate a purchase order. The DIR website contains contract information and contact information for LABUSA.
About LABUSA
LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA), is a technology solution provider helping businesses and government agencies achieve operational efficiency and protect physical and intellectual assets. Providing information technology and security infrastructure solutions since 1999, the company has delivered specialized expertise that enabled organizations to decrease expenses, increase revenue, and support a more complex demand in the public and private sector. Government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels trust LABUSA to provide cloud software and infrastructure, electronic security systems, and IT professional services. For more information, contact LABSUA at 281-609-0638, email info@labusa.com, or visit the website www.labusa.com.
Contact
LABUSA
630-215-7141
***@labusa.com
