Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Hammerton Barbados Adds More Gems to Portfolio

Hammerton Barbados which offers more luxurious apartments and villas to the west coast of Barbados than any other UK operator, has just added more properties following a recent trip to the Caribbean island.
 
 
Tom Tom
Tom Tom
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark & Lisa Hammerton, the owners of Hammerton Barbados, have recently returned from a trip to the island, having scoured the west coast for more luxurious properties to add to their portfolio, which now numbers almost 200; from apartments, ideal for romantic couples, to sprawling, colonial-style mansions, suitable for two or three families wishing to go away together.

Here are just a few of the new gems…

Tom Tom is a well-appointed, five-bedroom luxury villa (sleeps 10) located in Westmoreland, St. James, overlooking the coast.  The villa features natural, coral stone walls, wooden floors, and is furnished with furniture imported from Indonesia and Bali.  The outdoor terrace has a large infinity-edge pool and uninterrupted views of the Caribbean Sea.  Holetown is a five-minute drive away, with its excellent restaurants and duty-free shopping. Guests are also free to use the beach and restaurant facilities at the nearby Fairmont Royal Pavilion.  A week's stay costs from £882 per person.

New Mansion, in Paynes Bay, St. James, faces the ocean with direct access to Paynes Bay Beach.  For those who value privacy, the owners have completed the gardens with the addition of a sparkling, moat-like swimming pool, providing a haven of peace and tranquillity. Sleeping eight people in four bedrooms, there is a terrace that leads out from both the master bedroom and the adjacent guest bedroom with views over the pool and beach - perfect for a G&T as the sun comes down.  The house is a short walk from Sandy Lane Hotel, next door to Treasure Beach Hotel, and close to many shops, bars and restaurants.  A week's stay between 1 October and 14 December costs from £544 pp.

Ixoria, at Emerald Beach, St. Peter, is one of six luxury villas located in over an acre of landscaped gardens.  The property's open plan living area leads out to the terrace and dining gazebo, with views over the gardens and sea.  The three-bedroomed villa, which sleeps six people in three bedrooms, is located on one of the best west coast beaches and a short stroll to the restaurant and bar on the adjacent Mullins beach. The large fresh-water pool is for the exclusive use of residents, in addition to excellent beach and swimming.  A week's stay costs from £712 pp.

Reeds House Penthouse, at Reeds Bay St. James, is a three-bedroomed (sleeps six), two-level apartment with ocean views and direct access to the beach.  The second floor has a private roof terrace with a covered dining area (for up to 6 people) with wet bar, and a spa pool.  Situated between the Royal Pavilion and Cobblers Cove hotels, it is in close proximity to both the duty-free shopping and fine dining restaurants in nearby Holetown.  A week's stay costs from £758 pp.

All prices are based on full occupancy.  Flights extra.

Call 0800 368 9626 (www.hammertonbarbados.com).

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Source:Hammerton Barbados
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk Email Verified
