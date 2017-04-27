 
Industry News





ErgoExpo™ Will Present How Employers Can Avoid Injuries in the Workplace With the Help of Exoskeletons

Event to feature pathophysiological explanations of the type of injuries prevented when using the exoskeleton
 
 
LAS VEGAS - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo, the nation's largest, longest-running ergonomics event and tradeshow, announced today Richard Bunch, Ph.D., CEO of WorkSaver Systems, and Homayoon Kazerooni, Ph.D., Professor at the University of California, will present Personal Ergonomic Devices — The Use of Exoskeletons in Industry. The two will discuss the benefits of exoskeletons and how to avoid injuries in the workplace on Thursday, August 24, 2017, during the three-day ErgoExpo™ event at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

"With the advancement of exoskeletons, we are excited to teach ErgoExpo™ attendees how it will influence the ergonomics industry," said Alan Hedge, Professor of Ergonomics at Cornell University and ErgoExpo™ Program Chair. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Bunch and Dr. Kazerooni share their knowledge and insight to help further the future of ergonomics."

Lightweight exoskeletons are being used to help aging workers perform job tasks more effectively and productively. Both ergonomic experts will present the results of Dr. Kazerooni's work on intelligent assistance devices being used to manipulate heavy objects in distribution centers. Furthermore, they will share an overview of exoskeleton technology and pathophysiological explanations of the type of injuries prevented when using the exoskeleton. Attendees will have the opportunity to see actual demonstrations of the exoskeleton for overhead work and lifting.

Dr. Bunch is a licensed physical therapist, ergonomic specialist, CEO and founder of Industrial Safety & Rehabilitation (ISR) Institute, Inc (http://www.isr-institute.com/). With more than 20 years of experience and a clinical degree in Physical Therapy plus Medical Ph.D. in Human Anatomy and Physiology from Louisiana State University (LSU) Medical Center with honors, Dr. Bunch is highly knowledgeable in ergonomics. He currently serves as a Clinical Associate Professor at Tulane University Medical Center, Department of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, where he conducts seminars in ergonomics. Dr. Bunch developed the only Clinical and Behavioral-Based Ergonomic Specialist Certification (CBES) course in the United States for safety professionals, industrial hygienists, ergonomic consultants and occupational health providers.

Dr. Kazerooni is a professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Berkley (http://bleex.me.berkeley.edu/), where he also serves as the director of the Berkeley Robotics and Human Engineering Laboratory. With more than 30 years of mechanical engineering experience and a doctorate degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he is a leading expert in robotics, control sciences, exoskeletons, human-machine systems and augmentation, bioengineering, mechatronics design, intelligent assist devices, plus power and propulsion. Dr. Kazerooni's most recent work focuses on the control of human-machine systems specific to lower human extremities. He has developed six different types of exoskeletons. Dr. Kazerooni has won numerous awards including Discover Magazine's Technological Innovation Award, the McKnight-Land Grant Professorship, and has been a recipient of the outstanding ASME Investigator Award. His research has been recognized as the most innovative technology of the year in The New York Times Magazine.

In addition to the session, Personal Ergonomic Devices — The Use of Exoskeletons in Industry, this year's ErgoExpo™ will also feature sessions such as, Dyslexia: What Ergonomists Need to Know (http://www.ergoexpo.com/sessions.html), Integrating Ergonomics to Optimize an Aging Workforce, Preventing Slips, Trips and Falls, and more!

Registration is currently open for ErgoExpo™. Register by June 8, 2017 to save $300.00 off the on-site rate. For additional details and to register, visit www.ErgoExpo.com or call toll-free at 1-800-727-1227.

For media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561-622-6520 or rfortune@lrp.com.

###

About National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo…

National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo, produced by LRP Conferences, LLC is the most important annual event for ergonomics professionals. Ergonomists as well as health, safety, productivity and risk management professionals attend each year in search of innovative ways to increase productivity and profitability while improving workplace health and safety. For more information, visit www.ErgoExpo.com or call 1-800-287-0257.

About LRP Conferences, LLC …

LRP Conferences, LLC is a producer of nearly a dozen professional conferences and trade shows including National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo, HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, HR in Hospitality Conference & Expo, and the National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference & Expo. For more details, visit www.lrp.com.

Media Contact:

Rennette Fortune

LRP Publications

P: 561.622.6520

C: 561.373.9870

E: rfortune@lrp.com

www.LRP.com

Contact
Rennette Fortune
***@lrp.com
Click to Share