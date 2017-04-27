News By Tag
ErgoExpo™ Will Present How Employers Can Avoid Injuries in the Workplace With the Help of Exoskeletons
Event to feature pathophysiological explanations of the type of injuries prevented when using the exoskeleton
"With the advancement of exoskeletons, we are excited to teach ErgoExpo™ attendees how it will influence the ergonomics industry," said Alan Hedge, Professor of Ergonomics at Cornell University and ErgoExpo™ Program Chair. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Bunch and Dr. Kazerooni share their knowledge and insight to help further the future of ergonomics."
Lightweight exoskeletons are being used to help aging workers perform job tasks more effectively and productively. Both ergonomic experts will present the results of Dr. Kazerooni's work on intelligent assistance devices being used to manipulate heavy objects in distribution centers. Furthermore, they will share an overview of exoskeleton technology and pathophysiological explanations of the type of injuries prevented when using the exoskeleton. Attendees will have the opportunity to see actual demonstrations of the exoskeleton for overhead work and lifting.
Dr. Bunch is a licensed physical therapist, ergonomic specialist, CEO and founder of Industrial Safety & Rehabilitation (ISR) Institute, Inc (http://www.isr-
Dr. Kazerooni is a professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Berkley (http://bleex.me.berkeley.edu/
In addition to the session, Personal Ergonomic Devices — The Use of Exoskeletons in Industry, this year's ErgoExpo™ will also feature sessions such as, Dyslexia: What Ergonomists Need to Know (http://www.ergoexpo.com/
Registration is currently open for ErgoExpo™. Register by June 8, 2017 to save $300.00 off the on-site rate. For additional details and to register, visit www.ErgoExpo.com or call toll-free at 1-800-727-1227.
For media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561-622-6520 or rfortune@lrp.com.
###
About National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo…
National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo, produced by LRP Conferences, LLC is the most important annual event for ergonomics professionals. Ergonomists as well as health, safety, productivity and risk management professionals attend each year in search of innovative ways to increase productivity and profitability while improving workplace health and safety. For more information, visit www.ErgoExpo.com or call 1-800-287-0257.
About LRP Conferences, LLC …
LRP Conferences, LLC is a producer of nearly a dozen professional conferences and trade shows including National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo, HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, HR in Hospitality Conference & Expo, and the National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference & Expo. For more details, visit www.lrp.com.
