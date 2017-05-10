News By Tag
National Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo Grows More Than 70% in 4 Years
New August Date & Location Allow for Continued Attendance and Expo Growth
ErgoExpo® is the premier event for ergonomics, safety and workforce wellness professionals. This August the conference will have exclusive use of all available conference and expo space at the Paris Las Vegas to accommodate larger sessions and a sold-out exhibitor space in the ErgoExpo®.
"The 2016 ErgoExpo® had a buzzing show floor, leading most exhibitors to immediately renew. Ergotron, Fellowes, Interstuhl, Magline, OM Seating, SiS Ergo and other companies significantly increased their space for this year's Expo," said Lenore Higgins, Trade Show and Direct Advertising Manager, ErgoExpo. "2017 exhibitors will also include BodyBilt by ErgoGenesis, Caster Connection, Darcor, Contour Design, Herman Miller, Kinesis, LINAK, PowerPusher, and Workrite Ergonomics."
Exhibitors also have an opportunity to enter the annual ErgoExpo® Attendees' Choice Awards (http://www.ergoexpo.com/
This year industry thought leaders from well-known organizations such as Cargill, Chevron, Duke University and Health System, Liberty Mutual, Microsoft and Southern California Edison are scheduled to speak and share their secrets to success.
Dr. Alan Hedge, CPE, Professor of Ergonomics at Cornell University, and ErgoExpo® Conference Chair, has brought together engaging Keynote presenters, including L. Casey Chosewood, MD, Director of the Office of Total Worker Health®, National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOSH); and Lance Perry, PE, CPE, Senior Ergonomist, Risk Engineering at Zurich North America.
"These Keynotes, in conjunction with the conference program, will explore ways ergonomics professionals can adapt workplace design and safety procedures to meet the demands of an ever-evolving workforce and workplace," Hedge said. "Whether ErgoExpo® attendees are responsible for the employee wellbeing in a traditional office, a warehouse or manufacturing setting, or a state of the art healthcare facility, the conference will provide real-world strategies and proven methods that attendees can implement at their organization."
Additionally, ErgoExpo® features programming in 5 distinct tracks: Program Management; Office Ergonomics; Material Handling, Tools & Workstation Design; Industrial Ergonomics & Safety; Healthcare Ergonomics, Aging Workforce & Wellness, and will also include workshop offerings, from novice to advanced levels.
Ergonomics professionals that register by June 18 will save $300.00 off the on-site rate. Registration, the conference agenda, and the growing exhibitor list are available at www.ErgoExpo.com.
Companies interested in exhibiting should contact Lenore Higgins at lhiggins@lrp.com or 800-287-0257 ext. 8623. Media inquiries should be directed to Rennette Fortune at rfortune@lrp.com or 561-622-6520, ext. 8674.
# # #
About National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo
The National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo® is the most important annual event for ergonomics professionals. Ergonomists as well as health, safety, productivity and risk management professionals attend each year in search of innovative ways to increase productivity and profitability while improving workplace health and safety. For more information, visit www.ErgoExpo.com.
About LRP Conferences, LLC
LRP Conferences is a producer of nearly a dozen professional conferences and trade shows including National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo®, HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, and the National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference & Expo. For more details, visit www.lrp.com.
