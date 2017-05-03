News By Tag
National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo Will Present How Employers Can Apply ISO 45001 to Their
Event to feature the key elements of an ergonomics improvement process to align with ISO 45001
The new ISO 45001 safety management system, an international standard that all involved in occupational safety and health (OH&S), will enable organizations to proactively improve its OH&S performance in preventing injury and ill-health. The implementation of this system will be a strategic decision for an organization that can be used to support its sustainability initiatives, ensuring people are safer and healthier, as well as increase profitability at the same time.
Mr. Rostykus will present real industry applications and examples to show how the key elements of an ergonomics improvement process align with ISO 45001. Conference attendees will hear the dos and don'ts already learned by other organizations leading the way in the industry, along with identifying techniques and tips for effective implementation.
In addition to the session, Applying ISO 45001 to Manage Your Workplace Ergonomics Program, this year'sErgoExpo® will also feature five groundbreaking program tracks including, Program Management; Office Ergonomics; Industrial Economics & Safety; Materials Handling, Tools & Workstation Design; and Health Care Ergonomics, Aging & Wellness. The nation's largest ergo expo hall will also include new products and the potential to meet new vendors, plus hear from notable keynote speakers such as Dr. L. Casey Chosewood, Director of Office for Total Worker Health® and more!
Registration is currently open for ErgoExpo®. Register by June 8, 2017 to save $300.00 off the on-site rate. For additional details and to register, visit www.ErgoExpo.com or call toll-free at 1-800-727-1227.
For media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561-622-6520 or rfortune@lrp.com.
About National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo…
National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo, produced by LRP Conferences, LLC is the most important annual event for ergonomics professionals. Ergonomists as well as health, safety, productivity and risk management professionals attend each year in search of innovative ways to increase productivity and profitability while improving workplace health and safety. For more information, visit http://www.ErgoExpo.com or call 1-800-287-0257.
About LRP Conferences, LLC …
LRP Conferences, LLC is a producer of nearly a dozen professional conferences and trade shows including National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo, HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, HR in Hospitality Conference & Expo, and the National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference & Expo. For more details, visit www.lrp.com.
Rennette Fortune
***@lrp.com
