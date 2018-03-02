News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo Reveals 2018 Keynotes
Program will include 4 keynotes and solutions for ergonomics professionals of all levels
"We look forward to the presentation by these distinguished keynoters," said Alan Hedge, PhD, Professor of Ergonomics at Cornell University and Conference Chair. "Not only are they leaders in their industry, but they bring a fresh perspective to the topics most important to ergonomics professionals."
Drawing from his books Set Phasers on Stun: And Other True Tales of Design, Technology, and Human Error and The Atomic Chef: And Other True Tales of Design, Technology, and Human Error, Dr. Steven Casey, will give an entertaining look at how human error has caused ergonomic catastrophes, in his Keynote Ergonomic Disasters: Past, Present and Future.
With a wide diversity of products and manufacturing processes, Boeing's challenges in injury prevention, including ergonomics-related injuries, are numerous. But the company continues to find success with a company-wide initiative, fsbdt "Go for Zero." Presented by Amy May, Director of Workplace Safety at The Boeing Company, the keynote Going for Zero! Preventing Injury at The Boeing Company, will teach attendees how this comprehensive approach has driven preventive action at each stage of the production process, eliminating risk for injury now and in the future.
Robert Allen, Human Factors & Ergonomics Specialist, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts will outline the secrets of how risk factors are addressed for both cast members and guests, with respect to accessibility, safety and ride/show design in his keynote Human Factors and Ergonomics at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts: Enhancing the Magic for All. Attendees will also hear the challenges of working in such a unique and diverse setting and see how a focus on ergonomic issues plays a vital role in enhancing the Disney magic for all involved.
In the keynote Healthy Buildings, Happy People Jessica Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of International WELL Building Institute will discuss how to elevate human health and comfort, bring them to the forefront of building practices and reinvent buildings that are not only better for the planet — but also for people. She will also discuss emerging innovations and evidence-based research and how we can design buildings specifically to support the health and wellness of the people who live, work and learn in them.
Registration is now open for ErgoExpo. For more information, please visit www.ErgoExpo.com (https://register.xpressreg.net/
Media Contact
Rennette Fortune
***@lrp.com
5616226520
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse