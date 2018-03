National Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo Reveals 2018 Keynotes

Program will include 4 keynotes and solutions for ergonomics professionals of all levels

-- The National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo today announced 4 keynotes lead by experts. Widely regarded as the best place to learn to build an effective ergonomics program or maximize an existing one, ErgoExpo will be held August 21 - 24, 2018 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. Featuring more than 50 sessions, the conference will provide proven solutions and out-of-the-box ideas for professionals of all levels in: Program Management, Office Ergonomics, Industrial Ergonomics & Safety, Materials Handling, Tools & Workstation Design, Healthcare Ergonomics, plus Aging & Wellness."We look forward to the presentation by these distinguished keynoters," said Alan Hedge, PhD, Professor of Ergonomics at Cornell University and Conference Chair. "Not only are they leaders in their industry, but they bring a fresh perspective to the topics most important to ergonomics professionals."Drawing from his booksand, Dr. Steven Casey, will give an entertaining look at how human error has caused ergonomic catastrophes, in his KeynoteWith a wide diversity of products and manufacturing processes, Boeing's challenges in injury prevention, including ergonomics-related injuries, are numerous. But the company continues to find success with a company-wide initiative, fsbdt "Go for Zero." Presented by Amy May, Director of Workplace Safety at The Boeing Company, the keynote, will teach attendees how this comprehensive approach has driven preventive action at each stage of the production process, eliminating risk for injury now and in the future.Robert Allen, Human Factors & Ergonomics Specialist, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts will outline the secrets of how risk factors are addressed for both cast members and guests, with respect to accessibility, safety and ride/show design in his keynote. Attendees will also hear the challenges of working in such a unique and diverse setting and see how a focus on ergonomic issues plays a vital role in enhancing the Disney magic for all involved.In the keynoteJessica Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of International WELL Building Institute will discuss how to elevate human health and comfort, bring them to the forefront of building practices and reinvent buildings that are not only better for the planet — but also for people. She will also discuss emerging innovations and evidence-based research and how we can design buildings specifically to support the health and wellness of the people who live, work and learn in them.Registration is now open for ErgoExpo. For more information, please visit www.ErgoExpo.com ( https://register.xpressreg.net/ EventRegistration/ ERGO0818... ) or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.