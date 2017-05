Akick Launches PC Speed Booster to Optimize Slowed Down PCs

With the launch of Akick's PC speed booster, the system finds a reason to speed up and improve on its performance. This software removes malicious files and removes unnecessary start up programs to boost up systems.

-- Theis launched byto act as a defense for PC slowdown and to improve on its performance. This software acts as an amazing tool to free up disk space by cleaning registries and all unnecessary files. The features of this software take care of everything that may be suspicious or malicious so as to rid the system from those issues.Thishas the capability to delete entries made in hard drive that may lead to compromising of private information, instant messaging, stored conversations and a lot more. But, overall, what the software does is it speeds up the PC by doing all the cleaning, removing of malicious files, bringing in code changes, and doing everything else that is mandatory to optimize the system.On installing this booster, all the junk gets removed and the computer is put back on track. The software scans the system to locate files, folders and entries that are malicious. It then starts the cleaning process and gives a boost to the system. So, what happens is that the software clearly gives a push to the PC and helps it accelerate.This software can remove applications that use considerable system resources. The booster not just uninstalls such software but also removes unnecessary start up items. Also, if there are additional browser add-ons, then this software enables removing them from a single interface. Even unused files and temporary items can be deleted with ease. Thus, the PC is always kept operational and highly boosted by the software.is a simple yet brilliant application that can increase the speed of a system in minutes. The software takes charge of all actions needed to boost a system. A number of useful measures are undertaken to help the system overcome shortcomings and flaws. Henceforth, the system regains its vitality and starts to perform better than before. There is no need to format a system regularly to maintain its speed.This application can be downloaded easily from the site ofand thereafter installed on a PC irrespective of any configuration of the system.For More Info: https://www.akick.in/ pc-booster.php