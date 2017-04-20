News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Akick Launches the Best Total Security Software with More Powerful Features
Best Total security software is a powerful PC protection tool that delivers unprecedented protection to PCs against cyber-attacks. Akick software has introduced cyber-security of the future.
In this latest edition, the company has added many appealing and powerful features. Besides, the company has improved its GUI by removing all bugs and errors. This integrated PC protection tool from Akick software provides you the ultimate virus detection and eradication methods. When it comes to scanning, it quickly checks the overall condition of the system. Meanwhile, it eradicates the plugins, annoying toolbars, malware, browsing history, cache, temporary files, etc. Nowadays, most of PC users are worried due to ransomware attack, which is one of the dangerous malicious software of 2017. Akick's total security software adds layers of protection to protect your PC data. If your PC is already affected with ransomware, this software identifies and blocks the ransomware and other malware.
Web security is also a big subject of concern. This software detects dangerous and unauthorized websites, and protects you from navigating through them. When it comes to safe banking, this PC protection tool provides security while performing online banking activities. Parental control is one of the key features of this software which also incorporates internet browsing control, application control, and others. To restrict children from visiting unwanted websites, you can use this feature. It also provides core protection to your PC by deep scanning. Along with it, it also helps to improve Windows start-up time.
In addition, the company updates you on a regular basis by sending automatic Virus Lab updates to ensure that your software is completely updated. Lost performance of PCs can be easily brought back with the use of this PC protection software. Once the whole process gets completed, PC users can experience sudden boost in performance of PCs. This upgraded software is simple to navigate with its user-friendly interface. The company has launched this software in both free and premium versions.
For More Info: https://www.akick.in/
Contact
Akick Software Inc.
0120-6500-581
***@akick.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse