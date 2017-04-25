 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* TriTech SBDC
* State Star Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Corona
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

TriTech SBDC Consultant Bill Waldo Receives America's SBDC State Star Award

 
 
America's SBDC
America's SBDC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Small Business
TriTech SBDC
State Star Award

Industry:
Business

Location:
Corona - California - US

Subject:
Awards

CORONA, Calif. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill Waldo, Consultant for TriTech Small Business Development Center (SBDC), has received the America's Small Business Development Center (ASBDC) State Star Award. The State Star Award acknowledges his hard work in helping business owners grow their companies.

Waldo became a member of the TriTech team in 2008, and since then he has helped create 25 new businesses, 564 jobs created and retained, and has generated over $67 million in equity capital for his clients. This is the second time that Waldo has received this award, his first being awarded in 2014.

Over a span of three decades, Waldo developed a lucrative and rewarding company. He started from scratch and learned all about business along the way. With an incredible depth of knowledge based on his own experiences, Waldo has applied his strategic planning skills and business instincts to the everyday dilemmas faced by business owners in Southern California.

Throughout his career, Waldo has been asked to serve on several national industry advisory boards and spent several years as president of MarketTech, a national industry share group. In 2006, he completed the sale of his company, Supreme Foodservice Sales, and went on to become more involved in his local community. He then became an investor, membership chairman, board representative, and co-screening director for Tech Coast Angels. In addition, he is an investor and membership chairman for Keiretsu Forum. He currently serves as a consultant and offers his expertise to start-up ventures through the TriTech Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Waldo also owns Vantages Business Consulting, his own consulting firm that specializes in emerging growth companies.

"What is important for you to know about Bill Waldo is his character," said Mark Mitchell, TriTech Director. "He has tremendous commitment to excellence, which is the fundamental cornerstone underpinning his everyday activities. Additionally, Bill builds all client relationships on integrity and trust; he maintains truthful interaction in every aspect of client relationships. The end result is that Bill forges strong relationships with TriTech clients that enhance the image and reputation of the Orange County and Inland Empire Regional Network."

ABOUT TRITECH SBDC

TriTech is a Small Business Development Center (SBDC) (www.tritechsbdc.org) that works with high technology high growth firms by offering no cost consulting and training to entrepreneurs and businesses looking for go-to-market strategies that will accelerate the growth of their enterprise. TriTech also provides trainings and workshops on topics that are relevant and valuable to the business community. TriTech has assembled a team of professionals who prepare you for the funding process. TriTech also provides high level referrals to service providers and resources who give companies a competitive advantage. All of TriTech's services are provided at no cost to clients.  For further information on TriTech SBDC, please contact Hanah Khaled at 951-571-6378 or hanahkhaled@rccd.edu.

Media Contact
Hanah Khaled
951-571-6378
***@rccd.edu
End
Source:TriTech SBDC
Email:***@rccd.edu Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, TriTech SBDC, State Star Award
Industry:Business
Location:Corona - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daly-Swartz PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share