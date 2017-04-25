News By Tag
TriTech SBDC Consultant Bill Waldo Receives America's SBDC State Star Award
Waldo became a member of the TriTech team in 2008, and since then he has helped create 25 new businesses, 564 jobs created and retained, and has generated over $67 million in equity capital for his clients. This is the second time that Waldo has received this award, his first being awarded in 2014.
Over a span of three decades, Waldo developed a lucrative and rewarding company. He started from scratch and learned all about business along the way. With an incredible depth of knowledge based on his own experiences, Waldo has applied his strategic planning skills and business instincts to the everyday dilemmas faced by business owners in Southern California.
Throughout his career, Waldo has been asked to serve on several national industry advisory boards and spent several years as president of MarketTech, a national industry share group. In 2006, he completed the sale of his company, Supreme Foodservice Sales, and went on to become more involved in his local community. He then became an investor, membership chairman, board representative, and co-screening director for Tech Coast Angels. In addition, he is an investor and membership chairman for Keiretsu Forum. He currently serves as a consultant and offers his expertise to start-up ventures through the TriTech Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Waldo also owns Vantages Business Consulting, his own consulting firm that specializes in emerging growth companies.
"What is important for you to know about Bill Waldo is his character," said Mark Mitchell, TriTech Director. "He has tremendous commitment to excellence, which is the fundamental cornerstone underpinning his everyday activities. Additionally, Bill builds all client relationships on integrity and trust; he maintains truthful interaction in every aspect of client relationships. The end result is that Bill forges strong relationships with TriTech clients that enhance the image and reputation of the Orange County and Inland Empire Regional Network."
