TriTech SBDC Receives $75,000 grant from MUFG Union Bank Foundation
The MUFG Union Bank Foundation, a nonprofit public benefit corporation, serves as an agent for charitable contributions made by MUFG Union Bank, N.A. The Foundation has supported the bank's commitment to help meet the needs of the communities it serves. Some of the foundations other focuses are on affordable housing, education, environment, and human services.
TriTech SBDC plans to utilize this money by providing services such as one on one consulting and workshops to the businesses in Orange County.
About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)
MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.6 trillion (USD) as of December 31, 2016. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with more than 2,200 offices in nearly 50 countries. The Group has more than 140,000 employees and about 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group," flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (MTU) stock exchanges
About TriTech SBDC
TriTech is a Small Business Development Center (SBDC) (www.tritechsbdc.org)
Media Contact
Hanah Khaled
951-571-6378
***@rccd.edu
