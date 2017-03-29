 
TriTech SBDC Receives $75,000 grant from MUFG Union Bank Foundation

 
 
TriTech SBDC
TriTech SBDC
 
CORONA, Calif. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- TriTech SBDC was awarded with a $75,000 grant from MUFG Union Bank Foundation and will receive $25,000 a year for the next three years. The MUFG Union Bank Foundation invests in the communities in which they operate, targeting resources to benefit low to moderate income populations. It focuses on impacting communities by targeting community economic development.

The MUFG Union Bank Foundation, a nonprofit public benefit corporation, serves as an agent for charitable contributions made by MUFG Union Bank, N.A. The Foundation has supported the bank's commitment to help meet the needs of the communities it serves. Some of the foundations other focuses are on affordable housing, education, environment, and human services.

TriTech SBDC plans to utilize this money by providing services such as one on one consulting and workshops to the businesses in Orange County.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.6 trillion (USD) as of December 31, 2016. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with more than 2,200 offices in nearly 50 countries. The Group has more than 140,000 employees and about 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group," flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (MTU) stock exchanges

About TriTech SBDC

TriTech is a Small Business Development Center (SBDC) (www.tritechsbdc.org) that works with high technology high growth firms by offering no cost consulting and training to entrepreneurs and businesses looking for go-to-market strategies that will accelerate the growth of their enterprise. TriTech also provides trainings and workshops on topics that are relevant and valuable to the business community. TriTech has assembled a team of professionals who prepare you for the funding process. TriTech also provides high level referrals to service providers and resources who give companies a competitive advantage. All of TriTech's services are provided at no cost to clients.  For further information on TriTech SBDC, please contact Hanah Khaled at 951-571-6378 or hanahkhaled@rccd.edu.

Source:TriTech SBDC
Email:***@rccd.edu Email Verified
