TriTech SBDC Consultant Molly B. Schmid Inducted Into Medical and Biological Engineering Elite
AIMBE is the authoritative voice and advocate for the value of medical and biological engineering to society. It is an organization of leaders in medical and biological engineering, consisting of academic, industrial, professional society councils and elected fellows.
Dr. Schmid also is a member of the Inland Empire network of the Tech Coast Angels. She has specific expertise in early stage biotechnology companies, stemming from her own roles in scientific management, project leadership, and business development in three biotechnology companies.
Her career has been about equally split between academia and industry. She was an assistant professor of Molecular Biology at Princeton University, and was also a professor and entrepreneur-
Dr. Schmid's experiences with these companies included securing venture capital, securing and managing multi-year, multi-million dollar corporate partnerships with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Pharmaceuticals, and several other smaller pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and playing leadership roles in growing and managing the scientific staff. These three biotech companies provided a wide range of experiences – two companies had IPO's, there were two compounds that entered clinical trials, and two companies ended in Chapter 11 reorganizations. She has nine issued U.S. patents, and several others pending while serving on numerous NSF and NIH grant review panels, and chairing a SBIR grant review panel for several years. She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, a Searle Scholar, and a Damon-Runyon Fellow.
