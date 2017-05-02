 
TriTech SBDC Consultant Molly B. Schmid Inducted Into Medical and Biological Engineering Elite

 
 
CORONA, Calif. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Molly B. Schmid, Ph.D., consultant for TriTech Small Business Development Center (SBDC), has been inducted into the College of Fellows of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). She was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for "outstanding contributions to research, translational development of novel products in start-up companies and teaching of entrepreneurship and business."

AIMBE is the authoritative voice and advocate for the value of medical and biological engineering to society. It is an organization of leaders in medical and biological engineering, consisting of academic, industrial, professional society councils and elected fellows.

Dr. Schmid also is a member of the Inland Empire network of the Tech Coast Angels. She has specific expertise in early stage biotechnology companies, stemming from her own roles in scientific management, project leadership, and business development in three biotechnology companies.

Her career has been about equally split between academia and industry. She was an assistant professor of Molecular Biology at Princeton University, and was also a professor and entrepreneur-in-residence at Keck Graduate Institute of Applied Life Sciences in Claremont Calif., where she taught courses in drug discovery and entrepreneurship. Prior to KGI, she was senior vice president of Preclinical Programs at Affinium Pharmaceuticals in Toronto, and held leadership positions at Genencor International and Microcide Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Schmid's experiences with these companies included securing venture capital, securing and managing multi-year, multi-million dollar corporate partnerships with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Pharmaceuticals, and several other smaller pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and playing leadership roles in growing and managing the scientific staff. These three biotech companies provided a wide range of experiences – two companies had IPO's, there were two compounds that entered clinical trials, and two companies ended in Chapter 11 reorganizations. She has nine issued U.S. patents, and several others pending while serving on numerous NSF and NIH grant review panels, and chairing a SBIR grant review panel for several years. She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, a Searle Scholar, and a Damon-Runyon Fellow.

About TriTech SBDC

TriTech is a Small Business Development Center (SBDC) (www.tritechsbdc.org) that works with high technology high growth firms by offering no cost consulting and training to entrepreneurs and businesses looking for go-to-market strategies that will accelerate the growth of their enterprise. TriTech also provides trainings and workshops on topics that are relevant and valuable to the business community. TriTech has assembled a team of professionals who prepare you for the funding process. TriTech also provides high level referrals to service providers and resources who give companies a competitive advantage. All of TriTech's services are provided at no cost to small businesses.  For further information on TriTech SBDC, please contact Hanah Khaled at 951-571-6378 or hanahkhaled@rccd.edu.

Media Contact
Hanah Khaled
951-571-6378
***@rccd.edu
