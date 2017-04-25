 
News By Tag
* Rural Sourcing Inc.
* Rsi
* Pacesetter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

Rural Sourcing Inc. Named an Atlanta Pacesetter For Three Years in a Row

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rural Sourcing Inc.
* Rsi
* Pacesetter

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Awards

ATLANTA - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI), the leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services, was ranked as a  2017 Metro Atlanta Pacesetters by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year. The award honors Atlanta's fastest-growing privately held companies that are taking business to the next level.

"It's an honor to be named once again among these exceptional high-growth companies," said Monty Hamilton, CEO of Rural Sourcing. "We believe that no one should have to choose location over vocation and as such we are committed to opening more software development centers across the U.S. which ultimately results in reducing the reliance upon offshore and H-1Bs."

By leveraging our remote delivery model, RSI provides onshore development teams that are scalable agile, and capable of constant collaboration. RSI provides services ranging from software application development and testing to ongoing business application support including custom application development, enterprise application management, cloud solutions, analytics, and QA and testing services.

About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit www.ruralsourcing.com.

Contact
Sondra Elek
***@ruralsourcing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ruralsourcing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rural Sourcing, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share