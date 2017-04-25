News By Tag
Rural Sourcing Inc. Named an Atlanta Pacesetter For Three Years in a Row
"It's an honor to be named once again among these exceptional high-growth companies," said Monty Hamilton, CEO of Rural Sourcing. "We believe that no one should have to choose location over vocation and as such we are committed to opening more software development centers across the U.S. which ultimately results in reducing the reliance upon offshore and H-1Bs."
By leveraging our remote delivery model, RSI provides onshore development teams that are scalable agile, and capable of constant collaboration. RSI provides services ranging from software application development and testing to ongoing business application support including custom application development, enterprise application management, cloud solutions, analytics, and QA and testing services.
About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit www.ruralsourcing.com.
