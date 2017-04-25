News By Tag
Gopher Leads Announces Driver Safety Initiative with Upgrade to its Driver Mobile App
Waste Industry's Top Driver Lead Technology Provider will Ensure Road Safety via Intelligent Driver Safety Features in its Mobile Apps
"Since the very first day we founded Gopher Leads, road safety has been the number one priority for us." said Sahand Sojoodi, Co-founder and CEO of Gopher Leads. "Road incidents attributed to smartphone app usage are now higher than incidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol. It unfortunately affects too many families and has hit home hard for me too."
Gopher Leads plans to offers a service under which other app providers can tap into the proprietary technology developed to power this driver safety feature. "We invite partners and other app providers in the space to work with us towards making the roads a safer place for everyone" said Sojoodi.
