May 2017





Gopher Leads Announces Driver Safety Initiative with Upgrade to its Driver Mobile App

Waste Industry's Top Driver Lead Technology Provider will Ensure Road Safety via Intelligent Driver Safety Features in its Mobile Apps
 
TORONTO - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Gopher Leads Inc., whose technology powers Driver Lead programs at waste hauling companies across North America, has released an upgrade to its platform and mobile apps which allows its clients to ensure higher road safety.  The Gopher Leads mobile apps are now equipped with location-based safety intelligence to manage the app usage of drivers of a company.  Using this feature, haulers can stipulate how the app used by their drivers should behave when unsafe movement is detected. Whether it is through presenting a warning or making the mobile application completely non-functional when the drivers are in motion above a safety limit.

"Since the very first day we founded Gopher Leads, road safety has been the number one priority for us." said Sahand Sojoodi, Co-founder and CEO of Gopher Leads. "Road incidents attributed to smartphone app usage are now higher than incidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol. It unfortunately affects too many families and has hit home hard for me too."

Gopher Leads plans to offers a service under which other app providers can tap into the proprietary technology developed to power this driver safety feature. "We invite partners and other app providers in the space to work with us towards making the roads a safer place for everyone" said Sojoodi.

To learn more visit http://gopherleads.com/

Media Contact
Sahand Sojoodi
855-901-3037
news@gopherleads.com
