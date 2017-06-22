 
Gopher Leads has been named by Discover CRM as one of the best CRM Startups for 2017

Gopher Leads has achieved #19 in the Discover CRM ranking and were highlighted for their rapid growth.
 
 
Listed Under

Tag:
* Crm

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Gopher Leads has been named by Discover CRM as one of the best CRM Startups for 2017. Gopher Leads has achieved #19 in the Discover CRM ranking and were highlighted for their rapid growth.

The research, based on publically available data from social media, organic search and growth data including equity funding, ranks each vendor on their innovation and readiness to take advantage of new technology markets.  Twenty-five customer engagement and CRM technology vendors made the list.

Lauren Stafford, Discover CRM Publishing Specialist said

"By recognizing these relatively new companies in the world of CRM, we hope to demonstrate the wealth of innovative industry talent which is forging the way when it comes to exciting shifts in CRM technology.  We often think of the market as crowded, but our research demonstrates that customer engagement technology experts are continuing to invest in original products that will appeal to a range of customers."

Kathryn Beeson, Editor at Discover CRM said

"Through analyzing this data we have been able to build an interesting picture of vendors using their creativity to break into the CRM market. We can see that startups are taking advantage of advances in AI to fulfil the requirements of companies in specialist industries. We hope our resource is a useful tool for anyone looking to learn more about the future of the industry."

About Discover CRM

Discover CRM (http://www.discovercrm.com)is an online publication which caters to professionals across the CRM industry. It provides product and industry news, alongside whitepapers (http://discovercrm.com/crm-software-resources.html), comparison tools (http://discovercrm.com/crm-software-comparison.html) and how-to guides for CRM professionals looking for advice on selecting, implementing and running CRM technology.

Contact
Gopher Leads Inc.,
Matt Leuschner
***@gopherleads.com
Source:
Email:***@gopherleads.com Email Verified
