Samsung DeX made Possible with the Galaxy S8
Combines the Versatility of a Smartphone with the Productivity of Desktop
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa –28 April, 2017 – Samsung DeX is a new service that lets users use their smartphone like a desktop by providing a seamless, secure mobile to PC transition. Currently compatible with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, with compatibility extending to other devices in the future, Samsung DeX provides an Android-based, desktop-like experience that enables users to seamlessly access mobile apps, edit documents and browse the web.
"Samsung Dex optimise interface and allows users to easily multitask, watch videos in resizable windows, reply to messages via a task bar and more, directly from their smartphone on a larger display using a keyboard and mouse,'' says Paulo Ferreira, director of Enterprise Mobility at Samsung Electronics South Africa
A Convenient Mobile Desktop Experience
The Samsung DeX is an easy and convenient 'plug and play' station which seamlessly connects you monitor, keyboard and mouse with your Galaxy S8 or S8+. Once connected, the mobile phone will switch to Samsung DeX mode.
The Samsung DeX interface is easily navigable and consistent with most desktops, as it supports keyboard and mouse gestures such as shortcuts, scrolling and drag and drop. Furthermore, with the ability to quickly shift between applications and adjust application window size with ease, users can see a range of contents all at once and multitask with efficiency.
Meanwhile, the Samsung DeX Home Screen's Task Bar allows users to see which applications are currently running, while pop-up notifications on the bottom right of the screen notify the user of incoming messages and calls without blocking the screen.
Optimised for Productivity
Samsung DeX's intuitive applications and services help to maximise productivity by allowing people to work more efficiently whenever and wherever they want.
For example, four Samsung applications are equipped with enhanced features that work in Samsung DeX. Samsung Internet, Samsung's native browser app, lets users launch the desktop version of websites in multiple windows simultaneously, while MyFiles allows convenient dragging and dropping of files and documents from one folder to another. Gallery makes it easier to browse images with a mouse and keyboard and Samsung e-mail facilitates digital correspondence by letting users easily attach files by dragging and dropping them to the email composer.
Key collaborations with Microsoft and Adobe provide Samsung DeX compatibility with Microsoft Office applications like Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as Adobe mobile apps including the Adobe Acrobat Reader and Lightroom mobile apps. These applications provide desktop-like functionality and a user interface previously unavailable from a smartphone.
Whether making side-by-side price comparisons on shopping websites, editing photos while browsing images in Gallery or chatting with a colleague while editing a presentation, Samsung DeX enables an easier, faster and smarter way to get things done.
A Mobile Workspace Solution
Because the data from their smartphone is only displayed on the monitor and not transferred from the mobile device, enterprise users can rest assured knowing their information is safe when using Samsung DeX. Furthermore, while connected to the DeX Station, the smartphone continues to be secured by the Samsung Knox security platform, which provides protection against potential threats.
Samsung DeX also allows mobile workers and business professionals to remotely and securely access virtual apps and desktops through partner solutions including Citrix, VMware and Amazon Web Services, whose apps are optimised for Samsung DeX with keyboard and mouse interactions, full screen mode and resizable window capabilities.
The DeX Station contains an HDMI port, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, USB type-C power-in and a cooling fan. Additionally, Samsung DeX utilises Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) technology to charge the smartphone while in DeX mode.
"Samsung takes you beyond the phone experience and provides value-added services to elevate the possibilities for premiere mobile productivity and connectivity,'' Ferreira concludes.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSIand LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
