News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Samsung Cleans Up at the Channelwise Awards
Great products and exceptional service are Samsung's game
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 31 March, 2017 – Samsung South Africa has once again come out tops in the sixth annual Channelwise Awards. The annual awards ceremony recognises the top preforming vendors and distributors in South Africa, voted for by SME and enterprise IT channels.
This year, for the second year in a row, Samsung was named the top vendor in the Handheld Computers and Monitors categories as voted for by Consumer/SME Resellers. It was also voted as the best vendor for Handheld Computers and Monitors by Enterprise Resellers.
The survey, hosted by FutureWave Media goes out to a qualified database of over 5 000 Channelwise subscribers and is indicative of exactly which vendors and distributors the country's resellers trust doing business with. At the same time, it gives a clear indication of how vendors are doing compared to their industry competitors
Over 1 600 resellers participated in this year's Channelwise Awards, making it the biggest one yet. "Resellers are asked to choose the best vendor in a number of categories, rating their performance according to various criteria. This all takes place online, after which an independent auditor signs off on the results. Resellers are also given the chance to let the suppliers know what they think of them and what they could do in the future to better their service," says Mark Davison, Editor of Channelwise.
"Because these awards are based on distributors and resellers that interact with Samsung on a regular basis, it is a clear testament that we go beyond just creating great products. We are professional, work well with partners and always available to assist as well as know our products to identify which is best suited for any given task. Winning the same awards for two years in a row just re-affirms that Samsung dominates in these categories,"
About Channelwize and Channelwise Awards
Channelwise is the magazine of choice for the IT channel of resellers in South Africa and English-speaking Africa. Now in its 22nd year of publication, it helps distributors, dealers, VARs, Systems Integrators, Solution Providers and Resellers to stay on top of the game in the dynamic and ever-changing IT environment. The Channelwise Awards are a vehicle through which resellers can vote for the vendors and distributors who they perceive to offer the best products, value and service.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse