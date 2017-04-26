News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Samsung Enables Mobile Printing for 500+ Million Android Users with Mopria Certification
Samsung Print Service comes pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, S6, S7 and S8 phones
Samsung Print Service comes pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, S6, S7 and S8 phones
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 28 April, 2017 – Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung Print Service, an Android mobile printing tool, has received full Mopria Print Library certification, extending Samsung's leadership in the provision of ubiquitous mobile printing. The Samsung Print Service, with the Mopria Print Library, allows Android users the same ability to print to any printer brand that Apple iOS users have enjoyed for over five years.
The Samsung Print Service comes pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, S6, S7 and S8 phones, so is currently installed on the phones of over 500 million Android users1. All phones and tablets running Android 4.4 (KitKat) or above are also compatible with the tool. New users can check their installation status or download the tool on Google Play.
"Samsung aims to promote business mobility by developing hardware solutions for mobile and cloud printing technology. Gaining certification from Mopria is further proof of our ongoing commitment and hard work. We support the unifying of standards, and deliver these efficiently on the mobile devices that users rely on every day," says Mike van Lier, Director of Consumer Electronics (CE) at Samsung South Africa.
Samsung is the leader in advocating easy, driverless, device-agnostic printing. The company has provided full support for Android, Apple and Windows devices, as well as cloud printing standards including Google Cloud Print. With full Mopria certification, this marks the first time a printing industry company has received such an exhaustive breadth of mobile printing certifications.
Samsung is also a founding member of the Mopria Alliance, whose members represent over 98 percent of the worldwide printer business2. The alliance is a global non-profit organisation that drives print, scan and productivity standards.
The Samsung Print Service (SPS), with the Mopria Print Library (MPL), was first announced in November 2016. Just two months later, SPS received MPL certification, as well as improved print quality and stability. Samsung is committed to accelerating the pace of innovation for the Samsung Print Service tool and will also look to integrate new MPL features.
With its extensive printing and solutions expertise for consumers and enterprises, Samsung Printing Solutions has been continuing in its leadership role within the Mopria Alliance. It aims to both accelerate mobile printing momentum and expand industry standards to cover cloud printing, scanning, security and mobile device management (MDM). Samsung is committed to ensuring these technologies become more accessible and intuitive for both consumers and businesses, regardless of their printer brand.
Samsung Print Service is a system tool or plugin for the Android Print Framework. SPS works in the background, allowing other Android applications to print wirelessly to nearby Samsung printers, or to over 88 Million Mopria-certified printers3.
Samsung will look to further enhance usability and accessibility in its next SPS release. Its companion tutorial and support app will help new users understand how easy it is to print from their mobile devices. It will also provide access to FAQs, along with simplified customer support for those questions that may arise as Android users begin utilising SPS to share and print their files and photos.
"With the Samsung Print Service tool's wide reach, more than half a billion users can now enjoy mobile printing, regardless of their printer brand, without having to install additional software or taking any additional steps to set up a printer connection. We are proud to bring this productivity-
1 Samsung Print Service Google Play Install Statistics (https://play.google.com/
2 Based on shipment units with data provided through Q3 2015 by IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker
3 Based on shipment units. Data provided through Q3 2015 by IDC.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.
About the Mopria® Alliance
The Mopria® Alliance is a non-profit membership organization of leading global technology companies with the initial goal of simplifying printing from smartphones, tablets and other devices. The Alliance develops and promotes technology standards that deliver an intuitive experience connecting different devices and mobile operating systems. The adoption of these standards allow users to seamlessly interact with a printer, regardless of brand. Plus, app downloads and setups for new mobile devices or printers will become unnecessary. Look for Mopria certified printers and accessories for easy printing with Mopria-enabled mobile devices. Learn more at www.mopria.org.
For further information, please contact:
Corlette Bekker Phathutshedzo Nepfumbada
Epic MSLGroup Samsung Electronics South Africa
011 784 4790 011 549 7969
072 597 7558 078 213 4975
Corlette.bekker@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse