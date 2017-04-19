News By Tag
Urban Design Trends Demand Sleeker Appliances
Samsung rises to the challenge of scaled down next generation product design
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 25 April, 2017 –Modern city living is forcing urban professionals to look at sleeker, smaller interior furnishings and appliances to make the most of their space without sacrificing style. There has been an important shift in design requirements as professionals move into miniscule living units but desire smarter, better functioning and more stylish electronic devices.
"This changing need is driving a new approach to the traditional manufacturing of fridges, washing machines, ovens, TVs and even utilities such as air conditioning units. Samsung designers have long realised that modern appliances cannot be allowed to clutter the living space, instead they should complement the décor, take up minimal space and offer a broad range of advanced technological features that enhance the life of the consumer," says Michael McKechnie, Director: Consumer Sales at Samsung South Africa.
Samsung's 360 Cassette air conditioning unit is an example of how the company approaches space-saving and aesthetically pleasing interiors. The air conditioner features an omni-directional airflow emission, which eradicates cold air drafts and increases cooling efficiency for a truly premium experience. In addition to its superior performance, the Samsung 360 Cassette air conditioner boasts an elegant circular form and is ceiling mounted, leaving much-needed floor or wall space free.
The compact and power-efficient Samsung 360 Cassette received the Product Design award at the IF Design Award 2016 and was a star at the ARBS Exhibition in Melbourne, drawing tremendous attention and interest from engineers, architects, consultants and installers.
"Products such as the 360 Cassette air conditioning unit demonstrate that industry-leading functionality, premium design and energy efficiency are still possible within the space constraints of cosmopolitan lifestyles,"
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
