Robert E. Lee Hotel to Open SPRING 2018 Graduation Reservations

Graduation reservations to open on June 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Contact

Taylor Hospitality

Kaytlynn Ransom

***@uptoparmanagement.com Taylor HospitalityKaytlynn Ransom

End

-- The Robert E. Lee Hotel announced today that online-only reservations for May 2018 Virginia Military Institute and Washington and Lee graduation weekends will open at 9:00 a.m. on June 1, 2017. Guests interested in making an online reservation for graduation must use group code "GRAD18" at checkout. Calls and voicemails for reservations prior to this time will not be accommodated. Reservations must be made online at roberteleehotel.com to ensure the system is equitable for all guests - we thank you for your understanding and patience.Robert E. Lee Hotel will collect the full, non-refundable payment within 48 hours of reservation. The hotel and their staff will do their best to accommodate changes in reservations, but cannot guarantee the ability to change reservation details.For questions regarding the booking process prior to the reservation date please contact Robert E Lee Hotel at 540-461-8484 or email groupreservations@uptoparmanagement.com. Information about your graduate's ceremony can be found on both W&L and VMI respective websites.More information about the Robert E. Lee Hotel can be found on their website at http://roberteleehotel.com