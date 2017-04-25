 
News By Tag
* Graduation
* Virginia military institute
* Washington and Lee University
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Robert E. Lee Hotel to Open SPRING 2018 Graduation Reservations

 
 
Graduation reservations to open on June 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Graduation reservations to open on June 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
LEXINGTON, Va. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Robert E. Lee Hotel announced today that online-only reservations for May 2018 Virginia Military Institute and Washington and Lee graduation weekends will open at 9:00 a.m. on June 1, 2017. Guests interested in making an online reservation for graduation must use group code "GRAD18" at checkout. Calls and voicemails for reservations prior to this time will not be accommodated. Reservations must be made online at roberteleehotel.com to ensure the system is equitable for all guests - we thank you for your understanding and patience.

Robert E. Lee Hotel will collect the full, non-refundable payment within 48 hours of reservation. The hotel and their staff will do their best to accommodate changes in reservations, but cannot guarantee the ability to change reservation details.

For questions regarding the booking process prior to the reservation date please contact Robert E Lee Hotel at 540-461-8484 or email groupreservations@uptoparmanagement.com. Information about your graduate's ceremony can be found on both W&L and VMI respective websites.

More information about the Robert E. Lee Hotel can be found on their website at http://roberteleehotel.com.

Contact
Taylor Hospitality
Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
End
Source:Robert E Lee Hotel
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Tags:Graduation, Virginia military institute, Washington and Lee University
Industry:Hotels
Location:Lexington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Up to Par Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share