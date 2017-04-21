Tony HamawyTrunk Show at Diamond Bridal Gallery

tonyhamawytrunkshow

-- Everything you know and love about Tony Hamawy'sdistinctive designs will be found at Diamond Bridal Gallery May 4-7! Integrating old-world, European design with modern-day, urban silhouettes creates a unique look for the bold bride! With less of a focus on trend and more motivated by design, these looks are both timeless and rare.His gowns include a mixture of lace and ruffle elements, as reflective of his European training, as well as urban silhouettes that derive from his New York present. We are pleased to offer the bridal and evening dresses from this inspiring, fashion-driven designer at Diamond Bridal Gallery!Lace and ruffles are common elements of Tony Hamawy (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/a-spotlight-on-designer-tony-hamawy.htm)dresses, but not in the way you might expect. These intricacies function as the backdrop, while the shapes and lines of the dress itself are at the forefront. This creates an exceptional look within the traditional gown.Stop by Diamond Bridal Gallery May 4-7 to see a wide selection of some of Hamawy's recent, fashion-driven collections!