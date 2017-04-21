News By Tag
Grapevine Communications Welcomes Nine New Clients
Award-Winning Agency Adds to Diverse Client Roster While Celebrating 15th Year of Business in Sarasota
"As we celebrate our 15th year in Sarasota, we are proud to reflect on our history of blending creativity, custom strategies and hard work to achieve more for those who entrust us for effective solutions," said Angela Massaro-Fain, Grapevine's President and Founder. "Our reputation for delivering tangible results continues to attract clients from all over the professional spectrum who are ready to bring their business to the next level."
That the award-winning firm was hired by an eclectic assortment of businesses – from healthcare professionals and technology companies, to interior designers, County and City entities, and youth program organizers, among others – is a testament to Grapevine's versatility in creative services. The work slated for the agency includes a significant emphasis on social media, digital strategies, web design, and SEO content creation and management, as well as branding, print and broadcast advertising, media planning and buying, and collateral marketing materials – among other special projects.
"I feel very confident that we are in safe hands, and that Angela and her team will be instrumental in upping our game as we elevate NorthPort amidst the noise of competing communities. There have been a lot of successes in NorthPort in the past couple of years; we needed the professionals to help us share the good news," said Ruth Buchanan, Economic Development Program Manager for the City of North Port.
New Clients for Grapevine Include:
· Dr. Lisa Johnson
· MKID Interior Design
· North Port EDC
· Oak & Stone Restaurant
· Penta5/PPi Technologies
· RITE Technology
· Sarasota Clerk of the Circuit Court
· SkinSmart Dermatology
· Youth & Family Services of America
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2017, 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com
Shelby Isaacson
Grapevine Communications
***@grapeinc.com
