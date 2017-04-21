 
News By Tag
* Fundraiser
* Mosaic Harmony
* Band Jam
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oakton
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Mosaic Harmony Presents MoHa Band & Friends Jam! on November 4 at 7:00pm

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fundraiser
Mosaic Harmony
Band Jam

Industry:
Music

Location:
Oakton - Virginia - US

OAKTON, Va. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Mosaic Harmony, an interfaith, multicultural community choir based in Northern Virginia, proudly presents the Mosaic Harmony Band and Friends Jam! to benefit Mosaic Harmony. The concert will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 7:00pm at the Forum in the Rachel M Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center, 4915 Campus Drive E, Alexandria, VA.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 3 via Eventbrite and will be available with a limited number of tables with amenities that include light hors d'oeurves and beverages. The concert marks the first time the band has performed to benefit the choir and its operations. The Mosaic Harmony band, Christian Davis keyboards, vocals; Ron Skinner on bass guitar; Allen Caesar-percussion are locally renowned musicians separately from their duties with Mosaic Harmony and wanted to give back to the choir in this concert.

The band whose repertoire includes Gospel, Pop, Top 40, R&B, and jazz proudly boasts a combined 45 years of expertise in the music business. The band will be featured in the upcoming Mosaic Harmony spring concert on June 3 at the Reston Community Center (Hunters Woods).

The band is expecting to confirm guest artists by the start of the Mosaic Harmony season in September and will post more information for the upcoming concert on the choir's website, http://www.mosaicharmony.org and their Facebook and LinkedIn social media pages.

# # #

Mosaic Harmony draws on the rich heritage of African-American inspirational music to demonstrate unity in the midst of diversity. We bring together people of diverse cultures, ages, backgrounds, and over 25 faith traditions to celebrate humanity. Performances throughout the year for a wide variety of audiences futhers our mission and goal of unifying the world one song at a time. For more information on the choir, visit us at www.mosaicharmony.org or to book a performance, contact concerts@mosaicharmony.org

Contact
Kim Moss
2404729432
***@mosaicharmony.org
End
Source:
Email:***@mosaicharmony.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mosaic Harmony PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share