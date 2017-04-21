News By Tag
Mosaic Harmony Presents MoHa Band & Friends Jam! on November 4 at 7:00pm
Tickets for the event go on sale June 3 via Eventbrite and will be available with a limited number of tables with amenities that include light hors d'oeurves and beverages. The concert marks the first time the band has performed to benefit the choir and its operations. The Mosaic Harmony band, Christian Davis keyboards, vocals; Ron Skinner on bass guitar; Allen Caesar-percussion are locally renowned musicians separately from their duties with Mosaic Harmony and wanted to give back to the choir in this concert.
The band whose repertoire includes Gospel, Pop, Top 40, R&B, and jazz proudly boasts a combined 45 years of expertise in the music business. The band will be featured in the upcoming Mosaic Harmony spring concert on June 3 at the Reston Community Center (Hunters Woods).
The band is expecting to confirm guest artists by the start of the Mosaic Harmony season in September and will post more information for the upcoming concert on the choir's website, http://www.mosaicharmony.org and their Facebook and LinkedIn social media pages.
# # #
Mosaic Harmony draws on the rich heritage of African-American inspirational music to demonstrate unity in the midst of diversity. We bring together people of diverse cultures, ages, backgrounds, and over 25 faith traditions to celebrate humanity. Performances throughout the year for a wide variety of audiences futhers our mission and goal of unifying the world one song at a time. For more information on the choir, visit us at www.mosaicharmony.org or to book a performance, contact concerts@mosaicharmony.org
Kim Moss
2404729432
***@mosaicharmony.org
