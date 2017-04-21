 
News By Tag
* Digital Marketing Agency
* Omlogic
* Online Marketing Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Connaught Place
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

OMLogic: Adding Logic to Digital World Since 2007

Bringing Logic to the Digital World – the agency stands by this motto for almost a decade now. From educating brands about the importance of messaging and communication to providing them the right social media strategy and execution.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Marketing Agency
* Omlogic
* Online Marketing Company

Industry:
* Advertising

Location:
* Connaught Place - Delhi - India

CONNAUGHT PLACE, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- OMLogic, one of the premium digital marketing agencies in India has been helping brands in their digital activities since 2007. Bringing Logic to the Digital World – the agency stands by this motto for almost a decade now. From educating brands about the importance of messaging and communication to providing them the right social media strategy and execution, they ensure client success at all costs. They not only help brands create buzz on social media, but also help in online reputation management and perception management activities.

The agency is well-known for handling critical government projects. They are the social media partners for Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Power and National E-governance division (Digital India). The team is driven by their passion for digital media and the impact it can provide. The message could be for a societal change, a brand, a consumer, an NGO, a government or any other entity [you name it, the agency has done it]. They have created successful campaigns for brands like HBO, Vivo, Oriflame, Lufthansa et al in the past. They are currently working with brands like NASSCOM, Wave Group, PCF Foundation, Thapar University, POGO, Vestige and many more.

To help brands succeed in the digital world, the agency adopts a strategy-led digital marketing approach. They have a unique framework that helps brand define their target audience, the right message as well as the call-to-action that they want their audiences to take. With the following framework, they ensure that a brand's digital efforts are logical and yield favourable results.

What are the various segments of people you talk to?

• What is the message you want to communicate?
• Why should they listen to you?
• What is the tonality?
• What is it that you want the person to be left with after engaging?

• Emotional Call for Action

• What is it that you want the person to do after he/she engages?

• Physical Call to Action

Once the message is defined, propagation begins via community development, social media participation, SEO, social search and paid campaigns.

Though social media marketing is what they are known the best for, website development, gamification, app development and brand advocacy are also their core expertise. Their utility tools - MadOnAds and Efluencr help brands leverage digital media by creating unique engagement avenues. Talk technology and they help you create campaigns that are innovative, measurable and disruptive. Be it measuring multi-channels for every admission form sold for a university or creating gamified platforms like Vivo Powerplay, they have done it all.

If you are looking for social media marketing services for your brand then, drop them a mail at info@omlogic.com.

http://www.omlogic.com

Contact
OMLogic
***@omlogic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@omlogic.com
Posted By:***@omlogic.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Marketing Agency, Omlogic, Online Marketing Company
Industry:Advertising
Location:Connaught Place - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OM Logic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share