OMLogic: Adding Logic to Digital World Since 2007
Bringing Logic to the Digital World – the agency stands by this motto for almost a decade now. From educating brands about the importance of messaging and communication to providing them the right social media strategy and execution.
The agency is well-known for handling critical government projects. They are the social media partners for Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Power and National E-governance division (Digital India). The team is driven by their passion for digital media and the impact it can provide. The message could be for a societal change, a brand, a consumer, an NGO, a government or any other entity [you name it, the agency has done it]. They have created successful campaigns for brands like HBO, Vivo, Oriflame, Lufthansa et al in the past. They are currently working with brands like NASSCOM, Wave Group, PCF Foundation, Thapar University, POGO, Vestige and many more.
To help brands succeed in the digital world, the agency adopts a strategy-led digital marketing approach. They have a unique framework that helps brand define their target audience, the right message as well as the call-to-action that they want their audiences to take. With the following framework, they ensure that a brand's digital efforts are logical and yield favourable results.
What are the various segments of people you talk to?
• What is the message you want to communicate?
• Why should they listen to you?
• What is the tonality?
• What is it that you want the person to be left with after engaging?
• Emotional Call for Action
• What is it that you want the person to do after he/she engages?
• Physical Call to Action
Once the message is defined, propagation begins via community development, social media participation, SEO, social search and paid campaigns.
Though social media marketing is what they are known the best for, website development, gamification, app development and brand advocacy are also their core expertise. Their utility tools - MadOnAds and Efluencr help brands leverage digital media by creating unique engagement avenues. Talk technology and they help you create campaigns that are innovative, measurable and disruptive. Be it measuring multi-channels for every admission form sold for a university or creating gamified platforms like Vivo Powerplay, they have done it all.
