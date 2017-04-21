 
News By Tag
* Chiropractic Software
* Kiosk
* Chirospring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Davenport
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

ChiroSpring Practice Management Software Releases Patient Kiosk

 
 
Introducing Patient Kiosk
Introducing Patient Kiosk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chiropractic Software
* Kiosk
* Chirospring

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Davenport - Iowa - US

Subject:
* Features

DAVENPORT, Iowa - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- ChiroSpring chiropractic practice management software has announced the official release of the Patient Kiosk, the latest integrated feature in their award winning system. The ChiroSpring Kiosk allows chiropractic patients to complete the full range of intake questionnaires and acknowledgments electronically, without requiring doctor or staff assistance. This paperless process accepts the patient's information entries and then automatically populates the appropriate patient screens and SOAP notes within the ChiroSpring system. This time-saving feature will allow patients to fully express their medical history and needs to the doctor while leaving clinic staff additional time to better focus on critical patient and clinic requirements.

"The ChiroSpring Patient Kiosk will drastically improve the efficiency of our partner clinics," CEO Brian Albery said. "Patients can auto-populate ChiroSpring with literally any information a chiropractic practice would like to retrieve. The possibilities are endless.  And the added efficiencies will allow doctors and staff more time to see more patients and better grow their business."

Upon arrival, patients can utilize a computer or tablet device to enter all the Subjective SOAP note information for new and repeat visits. This includes information such as: Personal Info, Demographics, Smoking Status, Employment Info, Emergency Contacts, Family History, Medications, Allergies, Problems, Complaints, Review of Systems and so much more. The ChiroSpring Patient Kiosk also allows for patients to complete any number of Acknowledgements, allowing electronic validation of HIPAA documents, Verification of X-ray documents and more. Perhaps best of all, clinics can create their own Custom Intake Questions and have patient answers transfer directly into their visit's SOAP note.

"The Patient Kiosk was one of our most requested features, and we're proud to offer such a simple and powerful tool for our partners to save time and money," Albery said. "Like all our software updates and features, ChiroSpring includes this fantastic new Patient Kiosk at no additional charge to our customers.  Always the latest technology; never additional fees. That's why ChiroSpring is award winning software."

ChiroSpring practice management software is available now to help doctors save time and money in efficiently managing their practice. To learn more about ChiroSpring, please visit www.chirospring.com or call 888-426-0007.

Contact
ChiroSpring
support@chirospring.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chirospring.com Email Verified
Tags:Chiropractic Software, Kiosk, Chirospring
Industry:Software
Location:Davenport - Iowa - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ChiroSpring News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share