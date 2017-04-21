News By Tag
ChiroSpring Practice Management Software Releases Patient Kiosk
"The ChiroSpring Patient Kiosk will drastically improve the efficiency of our partner clinics," CEO Brian Albery said. "Patients can auto-populate ChiroSpring with literally any information a chiropractic practice would like to retrieve. The possibilities are endless. And the added efficiencies will allow doctors and staff more time to see more patients and better grow their business."
Upon arrival, patients can utilize a computer or tablet device to enter all the Subjective SOAP note information for new and repeat visits. This includes information such as: Personal Info, Demographics, Smoking Status, Employment Info, Emergency Contacts, Family History, Medications, Allergies, Problems, Complaints, Review of Systems and so much more. The ChiroSpring Patient Kiosk also allows for patients to complete any number of Acknowledgements, allowing electronic validation of HIPAA documents, Verification of X-ray documents and more. Perhaps best of all, clinics can create their own Custom Intake Questions and have patient answers transfer directly into their visit's SOAP note.
"The Patient Kiosk was one of our most requested features, and we're proud to offer such a simple and powerful tool for our partners to save time and money," Albery said. "Like all our software updates and features, ChiroSpring includes this fantastic new Patient Kiosk at no additional charge to our customers. Always the latest technology; never additional fees. That's why ChiroSpring is award winning software."
ChiroSpring practice management software is available now to help doctors save time and money in efficiently managing their practice. To learn more about ChiroSpring, please visit www.chirospring.com or call 888-426-0007.
