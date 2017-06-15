News By Tag
International festival of yogic heritage
The first International Festival of Yogic Heritage is an ecstatic celebration of life on a world stage, where all the traditional and modern limbs of yoga unite.
Mind blowing music and dance performances by traditional artists and world-class performers from around the world will add color to the celebration. While singing and dancing along with fellow seekers, you will taste the nectar of absolute bliss. As you free your soul from all the impurities of the civilization you will rejuvenate and reincarnate as a healthier and happier spirit. You will reach for the skies in devotion, to awaken your inner self and to touch the very soul of the universe. You will be in a new state of consciousness as you take yourself through bonafide yoga practices and seraphic meditation.
Media Contact
+91 8048525211
murali.tn@yogicheritage.org
Page Updated Last on: Jun 15, 2017