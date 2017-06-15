 
International festival of yogic heritage

The first International Festival of Yogic Heritage is an ecstatic celebration of life on a world stage, where all the traditional and modern limbs of yoga unite.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Over 50 illustrious Yogacharyas and presenters from about 20 countries will take you through 70 hours of yoga practices, spiritual knowledge, meditation, and enlightenment. Revered spiritual leaders and Yogacharyas from traditional Indian lineages as well as masters of international yoga schools and styles will illuminate your wisdom through 160+ classes which include seminars and workshops on Ashtanga Yoga, Hatha Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, Shiva Yoga, Iyengar Yoga and various other forms of yoga styles developed in course of time. Meditation, Sanskrit Chants, Reiki, Mudras and Indian Philosophy would be few of the major foci of this spiritual journey.

Mind blowing music and dance performances by traditional artists and world-class performers from around the world will add color to the celebration. While singing and dancing along with fellow seekers, you will taste the nectar of absolute bliss. As you free your soul from all the impurities of the civilization you will rejuvenate and reincarnate as a healthier and happier spirit. You will reach for the skies in devotion, to awaken your inner self and to touch the very soul of the universe. You will be in a new state of consciousness as you take yourself through bonafide yoga practices and seraphic meditation.

Source:Yogic Heritage
