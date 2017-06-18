The Biggest Gathering In The World Of Yoga Ever!

Are you looking for an authentic Yogic experience? Then this is one event you wouldn't want to miss.

-- The International Festival of Yogic Heritage (IFYH) organized by Yogic Heritage is the new talk of the yogic world. It is a massive event which may redefine yoga, as it is unique in its form and focus. Like the name suggests, it is the celebration of Yoga's rich and varied heritage. But, unlike the other yoga retreats, IFYH stands out as it portrays the reincarnation of Yoga as the civilization's best solution. IFYH is proposed to be held in India's Heritage City, Mysuru, from 3rd to 7th October 2017. The event is organized by Yogic Heritage and Shwaasa, with an aim to unite various limbs and lineages in yoga under one roof thus promoting the treasure trove of Yoga for a physically fit and a mentally happy world.IFYH 2017 welcomes us with its amazing logo of a Yogi in Garudasana pose under a tree. The logo itself showcases the union of the yogic community and the hashtag #YogaUnites makes it clearer. It is no wonder that Mysuru was chosen as the location for such an amazing festival. Mysuru is an amazing city which is perfectly placed on the serene and tranquil lap of nature and is a well-travelled tourist destination. Mysuru, the heritage city, is the birthplace of legends like T. Krishnamacharya, B.K.S Iyengar and K. Pattabhi Jois and many internationally acclaimed yoga schools. The venue of IFYH is Mysuru's abode of wisdom; the 1100-year-old Sri Suttur Math. The event is planned soon after the prodigious festivities of Dussehra, making it easy for non-natives to make the most out of their trip.The event has an amazing line up of spiritual leaders and yoga legends that include Sri Sri Ravishankar, Mooji Baba, Pilot Baba, Tao Porchon Lynch, Victor Truviano, Swami Brahmdev, Sharath Jois, Geeta Iyengar and much more. Apart from Yoga sessions on all possible yoga styles, the festival is rich in workshops, seminars, meditation, chants, Satsang, music, martial arts, dance and much more.IFYH is open to everyone who loves yoga and also to those who are skeptical about it. Ethnicity, language, religion, and region are the boundaries set outside the well-guarded venue of IFYH. Inside the venue will be a global village of spiritual leaders, yoga legends, teachers and seekers celebrating their life of absolute bliss through yoga. The event has country ambassadors to help non-English speakers and a dedicated kid zone with caretakers to make the kids laugh in joy while their parents rejuvenate themselves through yoga and meditation.The ticket prices are much reasonable considering that it is a five-day getaway which provides all facilities including food and accommodation. The tickets start from USD700 and the event also has the option of reserving the seats with a nominal deposit. One can choose the harmony pass for a shared experience and the Experience pass for a private accommodation. Latest news is that you save up to USD150 through the Early Bird and other discount giveaways.IFYH undoubtedly will gift you an experience for a lifetime. It offers the opportunity to meet all your favorite luminaries and legends at one place and also to deepen your knowledge on various aspects of yoga. We all deserve a break from the office cubicles, red signals and buzzing mobile phones. This is it, people; IFYH is your much-needed escape to gain back your energy and vitality through the safest method of detoxification –YOGA!www.yogicheritage.org