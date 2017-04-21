 
Industry News





WOMMA Announces 2017 WOMMY Awards Winners

U by Kotex and agency, Organic Win GRAND WOMMY award for their "Power to the Period" Campaign
 
 
CHICAGO - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Word of Mouth Marketing Association (WOMMA) celebrated the brands and agencies behind the year's most remarkable word of mouth marketing campaigns at last night's annual WOMMY Awards program at The TimesCenter in New York City.

The GRAND WOMMY Award was awarded to U by Kotex/Kimberly-Clark and their agency, Organic for its "Power to the Period" campaign.   The GRAND WOMMY Award recognizes the most outstanding overall entry from among the gold-level winners in each of the nine individual award categories as the "best-in-show champion."

Since 2006, the WOMMY Awards have acknowledged the people, agencies, and brands behind the most remarkable social media and word of mouth (WOM) campaigns that captivate, engage and influence customers and consumers worldwide.  Twenty-seven finalists will be selected across nine categories, and one finalist will win the GRAND WOMMY Award.

For the complete list of the 2017 WOMMY Award winners and to view their video case studies, visit  http://womma.org/2017-wommy-award-winners/


ABOUT WOMMA

WOMMA (www.womma.org) is the official trade association for the word of mouth marketing industry. The not-for-profit organization is committed to developing and maintaining appropriate ethical standards for advertisers engaging in such marketing practices, identifying meaningful measurement standards for such marketing practices, and defining best practices for the industry.

Founded in 2004, WOMMA's membership is made up of the most innovative and creative companies committed to advancing the word of mouth marketing industry through advocacy, education, and ethics.

