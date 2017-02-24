News By Tag
WOMMA Announces "Ethical Use of Social Media" Training for Marketers & Influencers
Online HD video courses, testing and certificates part of new WOMMA University program
This topic was chosen for the first courses to be featured in WOMMA University because ethics are at the core of WOMMA's mission and are essential for social media marketing success. Each HD video course includes an optional quiz, downloadable certificate of completion and digital badge to demonstrate proficiency in the subject matter.
"Ethics is not exactly the sexiest of subjects, but we can all agree that right now – in this highly volatile political environment – it has the center stage for brands, employees and influencers of all types, including politicians who use social media to influence their constituencies,"
WOMMA developed these online courses to ensure everyone who uses social media on behalf of a brand or employer can do so ethically, legally and consistently through industry best practices. Whether a marketing professional, a content creator, an influencer or an employee who uses social media on behalf of an employer, it's critical to understand how to use social media responsibly and in compliance with federal and state laws and regulations – as well as maintaining ethics, integrity, credibility and trust with audiences.
Course Descriptions
Ethical Use of Social Media for Marketers provides guidance on ethical and legal responsibilities of everyone who helps create and place marketing messages via social channels. Topics also covered in the course include transparency and disclosure, as well as working with external influencers and the importance of truthfulness and factual accuracy in a highly regulated space. (Run-Time is 44:37)
Ethical Use of Social Media for Influencers & Content Creators provides social media best practices and principles to ensure influencers, bloggers, and content creators stay in compliance of federal and state laws and regulations. (Run-Time is 25:00)
Ethical Use of Social Media for Employees & Associates provides a foundation and basic principles to help employees understand how their social media behavior can impact their organization's reputation and credibility. (Run-Time is 18:14)
WOMMA University courses are:
· Instructionally designed to optimize visual learning style preferences
· Developed in collaboration with industry thought-leaders and subject matter experts
· Flexible for true on-demand, online and on-the-go mobile learning
· Affordable and cost-effective with individual user pricing and multi-user licensing options
For more information about these courses or WOMMA University, go to http://wommauniversity.com/
ABOUT WOMMA
WOMMA (www.womma.org)
Founded in 2004, WOMMA's membership is made up of the most innovative and creative companies committed to advancing the word of mouth marketing industry through advocacy, education, and ethics.
