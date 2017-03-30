News By Tag
WOMMA Announces 2017 WOMM Hall of Fame Inductees and WOMMY Awards Finalists
Honoring excellence in word of mouth, social media and influencer marketing
The WOMM Hall of Fame celebrates the true spirit and power of word of mouth marketing and honors those who are leaders, pioneers, innovators, mentors and collaborators who have given considerable time, effort and energy to the industry.
"We are excited to honor Jay, John, Rod and Sally as the newest inductees to the WOMM Hall of Fame. Each has made a significant contribution to the word of mouth marketing industry. They have helped shape our industry and continue to inspire future marketers, " says Harvey Morris, Executive Vice President of WOMMA.
These influential marketers will be honored in an induction ceremony during WOMMA's annual WOMMY Awards Program on April 26, 2017, at the 2017 WOMMA Summit in New York City.
ANNUAL INDUSTRY AWARDS CELEBRATING MARKETING EXCELLENCE
The WOMMY Awards celebrates the brands and agencies behind the year's most remarkable word of mouth marketing and social media campaigns. This year's finalists across nine categories, in alphabetical order, include:
Advocacy Award Finalists
The best employee, brand or customer advocacy marketing program to achieve a business outcome.
· Brand: Kagawa Prefecture
· Campaign: TRY! Noodle Cradle
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Lightseeker
· Campaign: Lightseekers' Fans Help Illuminate Its Kickstarter Campaign
· Agency/Partner:
Cause Marketing Award Finalists
The best use of word of mouth to support and promote a cause or a proactive community service.
· Brand: Green Ribbon Project Committee
· Campaign: Second Life Toys
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: U by Kotex® brand / Kimberly-Clark
· Campaign: Power to the Period
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Whirlpool
· Campaign: Care Counts
· Agency/Partner:
Engagement Award Finalists
The best customer engagement program.
· Brand: The American Chemistry Council
· Campaign: Plastics Make It Possible
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Miller Lite
· Campaign: Summer Kickback
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Toyota Prius
· Campaign: TASTE DRIVING
· Agency/Partner:
Influencer Award Finalists
The most effective, creative use of an influencer marketing program to achieve a business outcome.
· Brand: eos
· Campaign: eos Arrives in Mexico
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Sephora Collection
· Campaign: Beauty Uncomplicated
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: UP TV
· Campaign: #GilmoreTheMerrier
· Agency/Partner:
Integration Award Finalists
The best integration of offline and online word of mouth marketing for identifying, targeting, engaging, amplifying, and/or tracking influencers across word of mouth and social media marketing.
· Brand: Royal Philips
· Campaign: EuroPride 2016 - Life is better when #youareyou
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Seven Daughters Wine
· Campaign: Making a Splash With Millennial Wine Drinkers
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Toyota Prius
· Campaign: TASTE DRIVING
· Agency/Partner:
Introduction Award Finalists
The best word of mouth communication program to introduce a new product or service.
· Brand: Goodroom
· Campaign: Break-Up Insurance
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
· Campaign: Kids Talk Safety
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Singapore Tourism Board
· Campaign: Lyft of a Lifetime
· Agency/Partner:
Momentum Award Finalists
The best word of mouth marketing program for an existing product or service.
· Brand: Eagle Brand
· Campaign: The Uncookie Exchange
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Old Navy
· Campaign: 50 Styles, 50 States
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: Toyota Prius
· Campaign: TASTE DRIVING
· Agency/Partner:
Research Award Finalists
The most effective integration of research into word of mouth marketing and/or social media marketing strategy.
· Campaign: How WOM Conversations Explain the Trump Victory
· Agency/Partner:
· Campaign: Social Media: Tip of an Iceberg that Does Not Predict What Lies Beneath
· Agency/Partner:
Technology Implementation Award Finalists
The best implementation of technology in identifying, targeting, engaging, amplifying, and/or tracking influencers across online and offline word of mouth and social media marketing.
· Brand: Glico
· Campaign: GLICODE
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: McDonald's
· Campaign: ESCUCHA®: A Hispanic Digital Brand Newsroom
· Agency/Partner:
· Brand: uno
· Campaign: uno SOCIAL BARBER
· Agency/Partner:
For more information about the WOMM Hall of Fame Induction and WOMMY Awards program on April 26, visit http://www.wommasummit.com
Contact
Stephanie Bankhead
WOMMA, Director of Marketing
***@womma.org
End
