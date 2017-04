WOMMA Announces 2017 WOMM Hall of Fame Inductees and WOMMY Awards Finalists

Honoring excellence in word of mouth, social media and influencer marketing

2017 WOMM Hall of Fame Inductees

Contact

Stephanie Bankhead

WOMMA, Director of Marketing

***@womma.org Stephanie BankheadWOMMA, Director of Marketing

End

-- The Word of Mouth Marketing Association (WOMMA) is proud to induct(author/speaker)(Travelers),(PEMCO) and(author/speaker)into the Word of Mouth Marketing (WOMM) Hall of Fame.The WOMM Hall of Fame celebrates the true spirit and power of word of mouth marketing and honors those who are leaders, pioneers, innovators, mentors and collaborators who have given considerable time, effort and energy to the industry."We are excited to honor Jay, John, Rod and Sally as the newest inductees to the WOMM Hall of Fame. Each has made a significant contribution to the word of mouth marketing industry. They have helped shape our industry and continue to inspire future marketers, " says Harvey Morris, Executive Vice President of WOMMA.These influential marketers will be honored in an induction ceremony during WOMMA's annual WOMMY Awards Program on April 26, 2017, at the 2017 WOMMA Summit in New York City.The WOMMY Awards celebrates the brands and agencies behind the year's most remarkable word of mouth marketing and social media campaigns. This year's finalists across nine categories, in alphabetical order, include:The best employee, brand or customer advocacy marketing program to achieve a business outcome.· Brand: Kagawa Prefecture· Campaign: TRY! Noodle Cradle· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.· Brand: Lightseeker· Campaign: Lightseekers' Fans Help Illuminate Its Kickstarter Campaign· Agency/Partner:Rise InteractiveThe best use of word of mouth to support and promote a cause or a proactive community service.· Brand: Green Ribbon Project Committee· Campaign: Second Life Toys· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.· Brand: U by Kotex® brand / Kimberly-Clark· Campaign: Power to the Period· Agency/Partner:Organic, Inc.· Brand: Whirlpool· Campaign: Care Counts· Agency/Partner:DigitasLBi ChicagoThe best customer engagement program.· Brand: The American Chemistry Council· Campaign: Plastics Make It Possible· Agency/Partner:Ogilvy· Brand: Miller Lite· Campaign: Summer Kickback· Agency/Partner:DigitasLBi Chicago· Brand: Toyota Prius· Campaign: TASTE DRIVING· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.The most effective, creative use of an influencer marketing program to achieve a business outcome.· Brand: eos· Campaign: eos Arrives in Mexico· Agency/Partner:Another Company· Brand: Sephora Collection· Campaign: Beauty Uncomplicated· Agency/Partner:Collectively· Brand: UP TV· Campaign: #GilmoreTheMerrier· Agency/Partner:Everywhere AgencyThe best integration of offline and online word of mouth marketing for identifying, targeting, engaging, amplifying, and/or tracking influencers across word of mouth and social media marketing.· Brand: Royal Philips· Campaign: EuroPride 2016 - Life is better when #youareyou· Agency/Partner:Ogilvy & Mather Amsterdam· Brand: Seven Daughters Wine· Campaign: Making a Splash With Millennial Wine Drinkers· Agency/Partner:Schafer Condon Carter· Brand: Toyota Prius· Campaign: TASTE DRIVING· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.The best word of mouth communication program to introduce a new product or service.· Brand: Goodroom· Campaign: Break-Up Insurance· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.· Brand: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.· Campaign: Kids Talk Safety· Agency/Partner:Omelet· Brand: Singapore Tourism Board· Campaign: Lyft of a Lifetime· Agency/Partner:1000headsThe best word of mouth marketing program for an existing product or service.· Brand: Eagle Brand· Campaign: The Uncookie Exchange· Agency/Partner:Marcus Thomas· Brand: Old Navy· Campaign: 50 Styles, 50 States· Agency/Partner:Collectively· Brand: Toyota Prius· Campaign: TASTE DRIVING· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.The most effective integration of research into word of mouth marketing and/or social media marketing strategy.· Campaign: How WOM Conversations Explain the Trump Victory· Agency/Partner:Engagement Labs· Campaign: Social Media: Tip of an Iceberg that Does Not Predict What Lies Beneath· Agency/Partner:Engagement LabsThe best implementation of technology in identifying, targeting, engaging, amplifying, and/or tracking influencers across online and offline word of mouth and social media marketing.· Brand: Glico· Campaign: GLICODE· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.· Brand: McDonald's· Campaign: ESCUCHA®: A Hispanic Digital Brand Newsroom· Agency/Partner:BODEN· Brand: uno· Campaign: uno SOCIAL BARBER· Agency/Partner:Dentsu, Inc.For more information about the WOMM Hall of Fame Induction and WOMMY Awards program on April 26, visit http://www.wommasummit.com