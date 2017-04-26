Revolutionary Mona Lisa Code discoveries to debut in Las Vegas

Investigative historian Scott Lund to present his unprecedented Da Vinci discoveries at Vegas Arts District landmark Studio 18b

leonardo- da- vinci- mona- lisa- code- rome- trastevere- j

Contact

Elizabeth Venturini

***@monalisacode.com Elizabeth Venturini

End

-- "I've highjacked the poster girl of Art History, and I'm not giving her back," says history sleuth Scott Lund, who is set to debut his revolutionary Mona Lisa Code discoveries at Studio 18b in Las Vegas. The world premiere will be presented May 5th at the studio/gallery that is a landmark in the city's Arts District."This time, what happens in Vegas will not stay in Vegas," says Lund. "The world will be watching as I present my historic discoveries as art, rather than waiting for the snail's pace of traditional Academia," says Lund. "Hundreds of top Da Vinci scholars and art history professors in the world have been aware of my discoveries, but no one wants to admit that nearly everything ever written about the Mona Lisa is completely and utterly wrong.""The Mona Lisa was not the portraiture of Lisa Gherardini—a middle class silk merchant's wife in Florence," says Lund. "The Mona Lisa Code has eclipsed all other theories about the iconic painting, and proved that the mind of Leonardo Da Vinci was far more wondrous than anyone had previously imagined. It is totally unique to anything ever contemplated or written about before."Among Lund's unprecedented proofs is that the landscape of the Mona Lisa depicted a land survey line extending from the Vatican to the main cult site of the Roman goddess Diana at Lake Nemi. Furthermore, Lund discovered that the line projected directly at the center of the Milky Way galaxy precisely at the break of dawn on Christmas morning, 1500 AD—the year of a great jubilee celebration of the Catholic Church...The Mona Lisa was frozen in time as she watched the year's most sacred sunrise from atop Rome's highest hill—the Janiculum. Her vantage point became the site where Da Vinci's good friend Bramante built the Tempietto chapel during the time the Mona Lisa was painted. Lund was the first one to observe that architectural elements of the Tempietto are clearly seen in the painting, and that the two friends created sister projects that symbolically reflected each other.Scott Lund says his Mona Lisa Code discoveries have not ended, and there is much more to come...#MonaLisaCode #ScottLund #LeonardoDaVinci #MonaLisa #Bramante #Tempietto #LisaGherardini #DaVinci #ArtHistory #Art #Painting #ArcheoAstronomy #RealAcademiaDeEspañaEnRoma #OxfordUniversity #LasVegas #Rome