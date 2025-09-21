News By Tag
Volt Viper Joins Official SurRon Dealer Network in Leicestershire
Volt Viper, the new official SurRon dealer in Leicestershire, offers the full SurRon electric bike range — including Light Bee X, Light Bee L1E, Hyper Bee and Ultra Bee — with expert servicing, parts, and UK-wide delivery.
By: Moreton Agri
As one of the Midlands' newest SurRon dealerships, Volt Viper brings family values, hands-on motocross experience, and trusted aftercare to customers in Leicestershire, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, and London, while also supplying SurRon bikes nationally across the UK.
"Volt Viper is an exciting new addition to the SurRon dealer network," said Lee Westbrook of SurRon UK. "The Moreton family brings real passion and experience to the brand, and their focus on both local service and national reach makes them a great fit for SurRon riders."
SurRon Bikes Available at Volt Viper
Volt Viper offers the complete SurRon bike range including both off-road and road-legal models:
Each model is available directly from Volt Viper with UK-wide delivery, official warranties, servicing, and genuine parts.
"As riders ourselves, we know what customers expect from a SurRon bike," said Dale Moreton, founder of Volt Viper. "From the SurRon Light Bee X for younger riders to the SurRon Ultra Bee for advanced motocross enthusiasts, we're here to support every customer with sales, servicing, and national delivery."
Contact Volt Viper – Official SurRon Dealer
📞 Tel: 01530 441102
🌐 Website: www.voltviper.co.uk
About the Moreton Group
Volt Viper is part of the Moreton Group, owned and operated by the Moreton family. The group includes:
The Moreton Group combines its expertise across agriculture, property, and now electric motocross, building a strong reputation for trusted service, innovation, and family values.
