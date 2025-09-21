 
Volt Viper Joins Official SurRon Dealer Network in Leicestershire

Volt Viper, the new official SurRon dealer in Leicestershire, offers the full SurRon electric bike range — including Light Bee X, Light Bee L1E, Hyper Bee and Ultra Bee — with expert servicing, parts, and UK-wide delivery.
By: Moreton Agri
 
COALVILLE, U.K. - Sept. 25, 2025 - PRLog -- Leicestershire, UK – SurRon UK has officially appointed Volt Viper, a family-run dealer based in Heather, Leicestershire, as its latest authorised SurRon dealer. Volt Viper now provides riders with the full line-up of SurRon electric bikes, expert servicing, warranty support, and nationwide UK delivery.

As one of the Midlands' newest SurRon dealerships, Volt Viper brings family values, hands-on motocross experience, and trusted aftercare to customers in Leicestershire, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, and London, while also supplying SurRon bikes nationally across the UK.

"Volt Viper is an exciting new addition to the SurRon dealer network," said Lee Westbrook of SurRon UK. "The Moreton family brings real passion and experience to the brand, and their focus on both local service and national reach makes them a great fit for SurRon riders."

SurRon Bikes Available at Volt Viper

Volt Viper offers the complete SurRon bike range including both off-road and road-legal models:
  • SurRon Light Bee X – the legendary lightweight electric dirt bike, perfect for motocross and off-road fun.
  • SurRon Light Bee L1E (Road Legal) – the urban commuter version of the Light Bee, fully road-legal with the same thrilling performance.
  • SurRon Hyper Bee – the new mid-size electric dirt bike designed for riders who want more power and agility.
  • SurRon Ultra Bee X (Off-Road) – the powerful 21kW off-road beast built for serious trails and competition-level riding.
  • SurRon Ultra Bee T (Road Legal) – a road-approved version of the Ultra Bee, combining off-road capability with commuter practicality.

Each model is available directly from Volt Viper with UK-wide delivery, official warranties, servicing, and genuine parts.

"As riders ourselves, we know what customers expect from a SurRon bike," said Dale Moreton, founder of Volt Viper. "From the SurRon Light Bee X for younger riders to the SurRon Ultra Bee for advanced motocross enthusiasts, we're here to support every customer with sales, servicing, and national delivery."

Contact Volt Viper – Official SurRon Dealer

📞 Tel: 01530 441102
🌐 Website: www.voltviper.co.uk

About the Moreton Group

Volt Viper is part of the Moreton Group, owned and operated by the Moreton family. The group includes:
  • Moreton Agri (https://moretonagri.com) – a trusted UK supplier of agricultural and horticultural products for farmers, growers, and agri-businesses nationwide.
  • Moreton Land Hub – a specialist property and land development business focused on rural and commercial opportunities across the Midlands.

The Moreton Group combines its expertise across agriculture, property, and now electric motocross, building a strong reputation for trusted service, innovation, and family values.
Source:Moreton Agri
Email:***@moretonagri.com Email Verified
Tags:Surron
Industry:Marketing
Location:Coalville - Leicestershire - England
Subject:Websites
