Da Vinci's Genius Reached to the Stars!

New amazing evidence proves Leonardo da Vinci was an astronomer before Galileo
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- "Leonardo Da Vinci composed his last three paintings based on the shapes of stars in the night sky," says investigative historian Scott Lund. "Furthermore, he worked out the math to dial back the stars to the year 5500 BC, believed to be the Dawn of Creation and first appearance of the Sun."

"Da Vinci has been called a lot of things, but he has never been called an astronomer. Now it appears he was more astronomer than anything else," says Lund, who shows that the Mona Lisa was "frozen in time" in Rome at dawn on Christmas morning 1500 AD—the year of the great Vatican jubilee. At that sacred moment the face of the Mona Lisa was illuminated by the first rays of sunlight as she looked from the Janiculum, Rome's highest hill.

Atop the Janiculum is where Da Vinci's good friend Bramante built the circular Tempietto chapel whose architectural features are clearly identified by Lund in the painting. He has shown that Da Vinci grouped two other paintings with the Mona Lisa to form a "solar set" representing the solstices and equinoxes observed in Rome during the Jubilee Year of 1500 AD, exactly 7,000 years after the Dawn of Creation.

"In retrospect, the Mona Lisa was not the portrait of Lisa Gherardini, wife of a middle class silk merchant in Florence. These discoveries are unprecedented and unique. We can now see that the mind of Da Vinci was far more wondrous than anyone had previously imagined," says Lund.

A 4-minute video has been released by Lund that explains these and other incredible proofs about the Renaissance master:
https://youtu.be/fXscHvaZTLo



#MonaLisaCode #ScottLund #LeonardoDaVinci #MonaLisa #LaJoconde #LaGioconda #Bramante #Tempietto #Janiculum #LisaGherardini #Leonardo #DaVinci #DaVinciCode #ArtHistory #History #Art #Painting #ItalianRenaissance #Medieval #Symbolism #ArcheoAstronomy #Rome #Roma #Florence #Firenze #Italy #Italia #Vatican #OxfordUniversity #RealAcademiaDeEspañaEnRoma

Visit www.MonaLisaCode.com

Page Updated Last on: May 15, 2017
