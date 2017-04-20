CLASSICS: Why and how we can encourage children to read them by Fiza Pathan NOMINATED FOR A GLOBAL EBOOK AWARD CLASSICS Why and How we can encourage children to MUMBAI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- FIZA PATHAN PUBLISHING (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED is proud to announce that – CLASSICS: Why and how we can encourage children to read them by Fiza Pathan (eBook) has been nominated for the 2017 GLOBAL EBOOK AWARD.



What the book is about:



With the aid of the various techniques mentioned in this book, I hope to propagate the reading of Classics to everyone ... every student, parent, and educator. Through the use of these techniques, parents and educators will be able to introduce students to the rich world of classic literature without the negative feelings that often result when students are exposed to new, more difficult material. The book also focuses on the importance of reading good literature, methods for encouraging students to do so, and the lifelong benefits children will reap from exposure to classic literature. It is my hope that this book will encourage everyone to make reading the classics a habit rather than a chore. We must do so, for the welfare of the modern generation and those to follow.



Reviews:



"A bible for anybody working with children's literature. Fascinating and informative." – A 'Wishing Shelf' Book Review



"With its wealth of information that ranges from book clubs for young people to notes about obstacles to reading and comprehension and the myriad benefits of classics, CLASSICS: Why And How We Can Encourage Children To Read Them is a treasure trove of insights highly recommended for teachers and adults who want to pass on the legacy of classic reading to kids." – D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review



"Beautifully presented, authoritative and articulate, Classics: Why and How We Can Encourage Children to Read Them is an absolute must read and is recommended without reservation." – Book Viral



About the Author:



Fiza Pathan was born in Mumbai, India. She finished her high school education from Bombay Scottish School, a reputed ICSE School in Mumbai. She then attended St Andrews College to pursue her B.A. degree in History and Sociology and graduated with a first class. A trained teacher, she graduated with a first class from the St Theresa's Institute of Education, Santa Cruz, her special subjects being History and English. She has written nine award-winning books and won over forty literary awards.



About the Awards:



The Global Ebook Awards honor and bring attention to the future of book publishing: Ebooks. Now in its seventh year, the Awards are in over 100 specific categories. They are open to all publishers large and small so that a winner is the best in its category not just the best of small or regionally-published ebooks. Most ebooks are also available as printed books as well.



Ordering information



The Hardcover edition priced at $29.99 is available for sale on Amazon. Booksellers can order their copies directly with Ingram. The Ebook priced at $6.99 (INR 466) is available on Amazon, Nook, and iBooks. An Indian hardcover edition (for distribution in the Indian sub-continent) priced at INR 425 is available for sale at bookstores in Mumbai.



https://www.amazon.in/ CLASSICS-encourage- children-read- th...



Contact

Fiza Pathan (Director)

***@fizapathanpublishing.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12636046/1 Fiza Pathan (Director) End -- FIZA PATHAN PUBLISHING (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED is proud to announce that – CLASSICSby Fiza Pathan (eBook) has been nominated for the 2017 GLOBAL EBOOK AWARD.What the book is about:With the aid of the various techniques mentioned in this book, I hope to propagate the reading of Classics to everyone ... every student, parent, and educator. Through the use of these techniques, parents and educators will be able to introduce students to the rich world of classic literature without the negative feelings that often result when students are exposed to new, more difficult material. The book also focuses on the importance of reading good literature, methods for encouraging students to do so, and the lifelong benefits children will reap from exposure to classic literature. It is my hope that this book will encourage everyone to make reading the classics a habit rather than a chore. We must do so, for the welfare of the modern generation and those to follow.Reviews:"A bible for anybody working with children's literature. Fascinating and informative."– A 'Wishing Shelf' Book Review"With its wealth of information that ranges from book clubs for young people to notes about obstacles to reading and comprehension and the myriad benefits of classics,is a treasure trove of insights highly recommended for teachers and adults who want to pass on the legacy of classic reading to kids." – D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review"Beautifully presented, authoritative and articulate,is an absolute must read and is recommended without reservation."– Book ViralAbout the Author:Fiza Pathan was born in Mumbai, India. She finished her high school education from Bombay Scottish School, a reputed ICSE School in Mumbai. She then attended St Andrews College to pursue her B.A. degree in History and Sociology and graduated with a first class. A trained teacher, she graduated with a first class from the St Theresa's Institute of Education, Santa Cruz, her special subjects being History and English. She has written nine award-winning books and won over forty literary awards.About the Awards:The Global Ebook Awards honor and bring attention to the future of book publishing: Ebooks. Now in its seventh year, the Awards are in over 100 specific categories. They are open to all publishers large and small so that a winner is the best in its category not just the best of small or regionally-published ebooks. Most ebooks are also available as printed books as well.Ordering informationThe Hardcover edition priced at $29.99 is available for sale on Amazon. Booksellers can order their copies directly with Ingram. The Ebook priced at $6.99 (INR 466) is available on Amazon, Nook, and iBooks. An Indian hardcover edition (for distribution in the Indian sub-continent)priced at INR 425 is available for sale at bookstores in Mumbai. Source : Fiza Pathan Publishing OPC Private Limited Email : ***@fizapathanpublishing.com Tags : Study And Teaching , Education , Teaching Aids , Parents , Educators , Home Schooling Industry : Books , Media , Publishing Location : Mumbai - Maharashtra - India Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Fiza Pathan Publishing (OPC) Private Limited News Readers' Favorite recognizes "Raman and Sunny", "Classics", and "Amina" in its 2016 International Book Award Contest

