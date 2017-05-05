Country(s)
Industry News
The Mom's Choice Awards Names CLASSICS Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products
Summary: Fiza Pathan Publishing OPC Private Limited is honoured to announce that CLASSICS: Why and how we can encourage children to read them has earned the prestigious Mom's Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, the product is deemed to be among the best products for families.
"We are thrilled to earn the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval," says Fiza Pathan, Director of the Company. "We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families.
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.
"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of CLASSICS will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.
About Fiza Pathan Publishing OPC Private Limited
Fiza Pathan Publishing OPC Private Limited, a publishing company incorporated in India, has set as its goal the publishing of quality books which reflect the imprint of the company Freedom With Pluralism®. An Indian edition of the book is available for sale at leading bookstores in Mumbai and with the distributor Amit Book Corporation. The imported edition of the book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and online stores. Libraries and bookstores abroad may place your orders directly through Ingram. Available in Hardcover. Ebooks formats available - Kindle, iTunes, Nook, etc.
About the Mom's Choice Awards®
The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.
Contact
Fiza Pathan (Director)
***@fizapathanpublishing.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse