CLASSICS Wins Gold Medal at the 2017 Literary Classics International Book Award
Literary Classics Announces Youth Media Book Award Recipients
Release Date: July 1, 2017
SOUTH DAKOTA – The 2017 Literary Classics International Book Award recipients have been announced. Selected from submissions by entrants around the globe, these distinguished honorees are recognized for their contributions to the craft of writing, illustrating, and publishing exceptional literature for a youth audience. In this highly competitive industry these books represent the foremost in literature in their respective categories.
The competition this year was tremendous and we congratulate all honorees for their outstanding and inspiring work. All Silver, Gold and Top Honors award recipients will be invited to attend a writers' conference, awards ceremony, formal gala, and other related events in Rapid City, South Dakota, to be held in conjunction with the Great American Book Festival, Labor Day Weekend, 2017.
The Literary Classics selection committee is proud to recognize this year's titles in literature which exemplify the criteria set forth by the Literary Classics selection committee.
Literary Classics, an organization dedicated to furthering excellence in literature, takes great pride in its role to help promote classic literature which appeals to youth, while educating and encouraging positive values in the impressionable young minds of future generations. Judging is based upon the criteria set forth by Literary Classics' highly selective awards committee which honors books promoting character, vision, creativity and learning, through content which possesses key elements found in well-crafted literature.
The Literary Classics judging committee is comprised of experts with backgrounds in publishing, writing, editing, design, illustration, and book reviewing. To learn more about Literary Classics, visit their website at www.literaryclassicsawards.com.
My award-winning book is available in Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook. The book can be purchased directly from the bookstores in Mumbai, and online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Waterstones UK, etc.
Bookstores abroad can place their orders through Lightning Source Inc. (Ingram), Betrams (UK) or Gardners (UK).
ISBN: 9788193290606 (Hardcover); 9788193290613 (Paperback); 9788193290620 (Kindle ASIN: B06XJ9N6WK); EAN 9788193290637 (ePub) (Ingram Content)
