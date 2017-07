CLASSICS Wins Gold Medal at the 2017 Literary Classics International Book Award

Contact

Fiza Pathan (Director)

-- Fiza Pathan Publishing OPC Private Limited is proud to announce that the first book from its publishing house,, published under its Imprint: Freedom With Pluralism® in March 2017, has won the Gold Medal at the 2017 Literary Classics Book Awards, in the Genre/Category - College - Instructional/Guide Books.NEWSLiterary Classics Announces Youth Media Book Award RecipientsRelease Date: July 1, 2017Literary Classicspr@clcawards.orgSOUTH DAKOTA – The 2017 Literary Classics International Book Award recipients have been announced. Selected from submissions by entrants around the globe, these distinguished honorees are recognized for their contributions to the craft of writing, illustrating, and publishing exceptional literature for a youth audience. In this highly competitive industry these books represent the foremost in literature in their respective categories.The competition this year was tremendous and we congratulate all honorees for their outstanding and inspiring work. All Silver, Gold and Top Honors award recipients will be invited to attend a writers' conference, awards ceremony, formal gala, and other related events in Rapid City, South Dakota, to be held in conjunction with the Great American Book Festival, Labor Day Weekend, 2017.The Literary Classics selection committee is proud to recognize this year's titles in literature which exemplify the criteria set forth by the Literary Classics selection committee.LITERARY CLASSICS Book Awards & Reviews International Book Awards • Top Honors Youth Book Awards • Seal of Approval http://www.clcawards.org My award-winning book is available in Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook. The book can be purchased directly from the bookstores in Mumbai, and online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Waterstones UK, etc.Bookstores abroad can place their orders through Lightning Source Inc. (Ingram), Betrams (UK) or Gardners (UK).ISBN: 9788193290606 (Hardcover); 9788193290613 (Paperback); 9788193290620 (Kindle ASIN: B06XJ9N6WK);9788193290637 (ePub) (Ingram Content)