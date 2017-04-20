 
Breast Cancer Advocates Press for WWWP Access

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A team of advocates from the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition (WBCC) will share information with legislators on Thursday, April 27 to help ensure low-income women have access to breast cancer screening and treatment through the Wisconsin Well Woman Program (WWWP).

About 18 women, from cities such as Milwaukee, Madison, Sun Prairie, Wausau, and Juda, will participate in the WBCC's annual State Advocacy Day at the Capitol in Madison. At the top of their list of priorities is asking legislators to press the Department of Health Services (DHS) for a transparent assessment of the new WWWP model's effectiveness.

The WWWP was restructured in 2015, raising concerns at the WBCC and elsewhere about whether it would be able to meet the program's mandate. DHS has maintained that the large decrease in program enrollment between 2014 and the present resulted from women being diverted to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Badgercare.

According to Hayley Young, WBCC Capitol Advocate, evidence backing the DHS claim has not been forthcoming. "We worry that lower-income women have been confused by the changes and by the healthcare upheaval on the national level, and they may be falling through the cracks. The WWWP can be a successful program, but we need to make sure that the women who the program was created for receive these vital services".

In addition, the advocacy organization wants rules about provider participation to be reviewed. Current rules prohibit new providers from joining the program. This rule prevents new providers from entering the system to increase or improve access points for mammograms and treatment.

"We've heard from WWWP coordinators that access to the program continues to be a concern," said WBCC Executive Director Sandra Gines. "One way to improve things is to allow providers who might be able to fill gaps in accessibility to join. The rule seems arbitrary."

The WBCC also maintains that Wisconsin needs to be proactive in preparing for increased use of the WWWP program, given the uncertainty of healthcare on the national level.

The WWWP provides health screening services to low-income women with little or no health insurance coverage (up to 250% FPL). This includes mammograms and screenings for cervical cancer. As part of the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the WWWP receives federal funds as well as state funding. Women diagnosed through the program automatically qualify for Well Woman Medicaid so that they may begin treatment as soon as possible.

Contact WBCC at (414) 063-2103 or wbcc@wibreastcancer.org with any questions.
