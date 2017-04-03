 
April 2017





Speak Up for the Breast Cancer Community at State Advocacy Day 2017

 
MADISON, Wis. - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Registration is open for the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition (WBCC) State Advocacy Day, held Thursday, April 27, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.

This year's top priorities, much like in previous years, include ensuring access to the Wisconsin Well Woman Program (WWWP) and protecting healthcare access for everyone. Lower income women in particular have limited access to screening and treatment, and downsizing of the WWWP in previous years has added additional obstacles to access, such as increased travel distance to care.

WBCC's Policy Committee, which runs the all-day event, is very experienced and makes the annual event educational. Advocacy Day participants receive training and talking points from experienced advocates to use in face-to-face conversations with legislators. WBCC advocates are volunteers who have an interest in breast cancer issues and understand that policy is something that affects everyone, no matter what their particular experience is with the disease. In addition to advocacy mentoring, a team leader and meals will be provided.

Anyone interested in participating should register online here: http://www.wibreastcancer.org/legislation/state-policy/st...

Contact WBCC at (414) 063-2103 or wbcc@wibreastcancer.org with any questions.
