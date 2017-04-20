 
Industry News





BPI Labs Rolls Out Their New Bath Bomb Machine

Personal Care Manufacturer Celebrates The New Bath Bomb Machine in Their Facility
 
EVANSTON, Wyo. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Evanston, WY: Today, BPI Labs, a private label personal care manufacturer, announced the introduction of their new bath bomb machine into their manufacturing facility. The machine comes with two sets of tooling, one at 2.5 cm and the other at 1.67 cm to provide customers the options of small or large bath bombs. With the opportunity to purchase more tooling sets, BPI Labs' clients will be able to make bath bombs with a max diameter size of 3.15 inches. BPI Labs is excited to offer bath bombs and other new, related product options.

BPI Labs' project manager comments on the variety of possible products customers can make with the new bath bomb machine in this statement: "In addition to being able to make bath bombs with the new machine, you could make products for hand and foot treatments in effervescing ball form. We are trying to broaden the bath bomb paradigm."

The new bath bomb machine will be available for use by June 30th of 2017. BPI Labs looks forward to collaborating with their clients to create unique bath bomb formulations for existing and unique product markets.

About BPI Labs: BPI Labs (http://www.bpilabs.com) is a private label personal care contract manufacturer with over 20 years of industry experience and its facility resides in the greater Salt Lake City area. They are NSF/ANSI 305 Organic certified, FDA OTC registered, and a strict follower of cGMP manufacturing standards. Their thirty-seven thousand sq. ft. facility is dedicated to formulating, manufacturing, and filling wide varieties of personal care products including skin care, bath salts and powders, hair care, and moisturizers and body care.

Media Contact
Mike Shirley
www.bpilabs.com
307-789-7288
mshirley@bpilabs.com
Personal Care, Private Label, Bath Bombs
Manufacturing
Evanston - Wyoming - United States
Subject:Features
