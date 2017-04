BPI Labs Celebrates Their New Sachet Machine

Personal Care Manufacturer Acquired Sachet Machine to Create New Packaging Options

-- Evanston, WY: Today, BPI Labs, a private label personal care manufacturer, announced they had acquired a new sachet machine for their facility. This machine will package powder and liquid personal care products into 5 oz square packets, 4 oz bottle shaped packets, and 2 oz powder packets. BPI Labs can fill two packets at a time and produce 140 packets a minute with their new sachet machine. Clients of BPI Labs can use these packets as sample or single-use products ideal for traveling or promoting products.BPI Labs' project manager commented on the packaging options the new sachet machines provides our customer in this statement: "The (sachet) machine is an inexpensive way to get samples into your customer's hands. Sample packets induce more first time buyers and provide cross-selling opportunity for BPI's customers."Their new, custom, and state of the art sachet machine will be available for use May 31st of this year. BPI Labs looks forward to manufacturing clients' personal care products into smaller sized packets that will help them grow their brands with unique packaging.About BPI Labs: BPI Labs ( http://www.bpilabs.com ) is a private label personal care contract manufacturer with over 20 years of industry experience and its facility resides in the greater Salt Lake City area. They are NSF/ANSI 305 Organic certified, FDA OTC registered, and a strict follower of cGMP manufacturing standards. Their thirty-seven thousand sq. ft. facility is dedicated to formulating, manufacturing, and filling wide varieties of personal care products including skin care, bath salts and powders, hair care, and moisturizers and body care.