On Target Web Solutions Welcomes New Team Members, Wes Marsh and Kimberly Ryan

As On Target Web Solutions continues to grow, both Wes Marsh, the new Director of Business Development and Kimberly Ryan, Social Media Marketing Assistant, support content and digital marketing clients.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- On Target Web Solutions, an Orlando-based digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the addition of two new team members. Wes Marsh has joined the team as director of business development. Additionally, Kimberly Ryan has joined On Target as social media marketing assistant.

Marsh joins On Target with over 12 years of marketing experience and proven success in SEO, lead generation, lead nurturing, and boosting ROI. With an in-depth knowledge of many facets of digital marketing, Marsh is able to identify key areas of growth for clients and support that growth with his experience.

"I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to On Target in order to help more businesses identify and achieve their potential for success," said Marsh. Tom Jelneck, President and CEO of On Target, reiterates that excitement saying, "Wes brings an immense depth of digital marketing experience to the On Target team and loves to help prospects resolve marketing challenges through a strategic, content-focused digital marketing program."

In addition to Marsh, On Target has added another driven employee to the roster. Kimberly Ryan joins as social media marketing assistant with two years of experience in social media and public relations. Ryan creatively creates and executes social media content & strategy as part of the On Target team.

Tom Jelneck welcomes her to the team saying, "We're so grateful to have Kimberly as our social media assistant! Her in-depth knowledge of content creation, editing, and social media channels will help to greatly enhance our growing team of digital marketing professionals. Welcome, Kimberly!"

The addition of Marsh and Ryan to the team allows On Target Web Solutions to continue to push innovative boundaries of content and digital marketing.

About On Target Web Solutions

On Target Web Solutions was founded by Tom Jelneck in July 2005 in Orlando, Florida. The digital marketing agency specializes in online lead generation through content creation and marketing, paid search, marketing-focused design, SEO, earned media and social media marketing.

https://ontargetwebsolutions.com

