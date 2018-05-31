News By Tag
On Target Digital Marketing Now Offering New Audio Content Services
On Target Digital Marketing introduces new audio content services featuring full podcast production, audio interviews, and voice assistant capabilities.
They help companies tell their story through audio content marketing. This audio content includes professionally produced podcasts, audio interviews, and content for voice assistants.
On Target's CEO, Tom Jelneck, says, "Consumers are embracing audio content, and I believe that this medium builds credibility, shares personality, and helps build thought leadership for brands. Our brand new, shiny podcasting suite, and creative edge is helping On Target clients connect with their target consumers on a whole new level."
Their process includes a four-step system to fully dig into the meaning behind each project. The first step is a discovery session with clients, allowing their content team to understand the voice of each brand. The second step is creating an editorial calendar to map out a plan for the client's audio content. Step three is production, held at On Target's in-office podcasting studio. Last is post-production, where they deliver a professionally produced and fully edited product to share with consumers.
"At On Target, we believe that content truly is king which is why we've built a solid, scalable team of content creators that are getting brands attention online, and helping them stand out amongst a sea of digital noise."
On Target offers clients a wide variety of digital marketing services, including website development, advertising, SEO, content creation, social media, and now, audio content. Be sure to check out their website (http://www.OnTargetWebSolutions.com) to see how they can help elevate your brand.
To learn more about On Target's audio content creation services, view their website (https://ontargetwebsolutions.com/
About On Target Digital Marketing
On Target is an Orlando based Digital Marketing Agency that helps brands stand out and rise above the noise. Through great storytelling, On Target turns companies into thought leaders. Founded in 2005 as a search engine marketing (SEO) firm, we've evolved into Orlando's only agency that specializes in creating remarkable online content. If you're looking to refresh your marketing strategy, call us today at (866) 998-6886 or visit our website at http://www.OnTargetWebSolutions.com.
Thomas Jelneck
***@ontargetwebsolutions.com
