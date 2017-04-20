Creatrix Campus launches Course Evaluation Solution - Not just your run-of-the-mill online surveys

Creatrix Campus has introduced Course Evaluation software to gather and analyze student feedback on assessments, learning activities, and teaching effectiveness to help educators enhance course quality and learning outcomes.

-- Creatrix Campus has introduced Course Evaluation software that is meant to assist educators to plan, manage and improve student responses in an organized manner. This software is capable of identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the courses, programs and faculty instruction and so educators can rely on it.The software is developed for better student experience. It is empowered by automated tools in which immediate results are generated with high accuracy.For course evaluation system to work effectively, it is necessary to get student responses properly. Course evaluation dashboards and reports allow educators to know everything about course delivery and learners performance. Students can take evaluations in multiple devices including computers and mobile devices and track the progress in real time.ourse evaluation system allows you to customize questions by faculty, department, institution, etc. The system automates notifications, invitations, and reminders via email and mobile devices.To make the software more happening, the software provides role-based advanced security to ensure anonymity, transparency and confidentiality. It also automates reports of student responses to measure effective learning.The functionality, versatility, and ease of use of course evaluation software make Creatrix Campus the ideal student survey solution for the higher education industry.Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.For more information please feel free to visitSriram S+1 210 417 4073sriram@anubavam.com7801 Broadway Ste 205San Antonio, Texas - 78209United States