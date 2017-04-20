News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Creatrix Campus launches Course Evaluation Solution - Not just your run-of-the-mill online surveys
Creatrix Campus has introduced Course Evaluation software to gather and analyze student feedback on assessments, learning activities, and teaching effectiveness to help educators enhance course quality and learning outcomes.
The software is developed for better student experience. It is empowered by automated tools in which immediate results are generated with high accuracy.
For course evaluation system to work effectively, it is necessary to get student responses properly. Course evaluation dashboards and reports allow educators to know everything about course delivery and learners performance. Students can take evaluations in multiple devices including computers and mobile devices and track the progress in real time.
ourse evaluation system allows you to customize questions by faculty, department, institution, etc. The system automates notifications, invitations, and reminders via email and mobile devices.
To make the software more happening, the software provides role-based advanced security to ensure anonymity, transparency and confidentiality. It also automates reports of student responses to measure effective learning.
The functionality, versatility, and ease of use of course evaluation software make Creatrix Campus the ideal student survey solution for the higher education industry.
About Creatrix Campus
Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.
For more information please feel free to visit
https://www.creatrixcampus.com/
https://www.creatrixcampus.com/
Contact
Sriram S
+1 210 417 4073
sriram@anubavam.com
7801 Broadway Ste 205
San Antonio, Texas - 78209
United States
Contact
Sriram S.
2104174073
sriram@anubavam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse