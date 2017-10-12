News By Tag
Creatrix Campus provides comprehensive AI-based assessment tools for student success
Creatrix Campus announced the immediate availability of next-generation artificial intelligence based assessment tools empowering colleges to improve student success and completion rates.
Creatrix Campus supports artificial intelligence-
The cloud-based assessment management system designed to help students of institutions to improve skills and competencies to be prepared for any type of assessments and future-proof their career.
Online assessments are cost-effective without the need to identify designated centers and provide logistics support. Instructors can conduct assessments effectively and students can take the exams remotely. Educational institutions wcj can leverage remote proctoring system to authenticate, authorize and control the online assessment process to ensure transparency, security, and confidentiality.
Assessment management software is part Creatrix Campus's commitment to deliver the best product in the higher education space.
For more information, please visit
https://www.creatrixcampus.com/
About Creatrix Campus
Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE, and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.
Contact:
Sriram S.
Education Consultant
7801 Broadway Ste 205
Texas, United States.
+1-210-877-2946
www.creatrixcampus.com/
Contact
Creatrix Campus
+1-210-877-2946
***@anubavam.com
