Creatrix Campus provides comprehensive AI-based assessment tools for student success

-- Creatrix Campus announced the immediate availability of Assessment software for higher education, enabling colleges and universities to conduct online assessments for students including assignments, tests, quizzes, surveys and more for various courses.Creatrix Campus supports artificial intelligence-based assessment tools to send automatic notifications and reminders to faculties, students and parents about students' learning activities and track their progress in real time to achieve their learning goals.The cloud-based assessment management system designed to help students of institutions to improve skills and competencies to be prepared for any type of assessments and future-proof their career.Online assessments are cost-effective without the need to identify designated centers and provide logistics support. Instructors can conduct assessments effectively and students can take the exams remotely. Educational institutions wcj can leverage remote proctoring system to authenticate, authorize and control the online assessment process to ensure transparency, security, and confidentiality.Assessment management software is part Creatrix Campus's commitment to deliver the best product in the higher education space.For more information, please visitCreatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE, and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.Sriram S.Education Consultant7801 Broadway Ste 205Texas, United States.+1-210-877-2946www.creatrixcampus.com/