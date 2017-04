Harvey Oyer Appointed to Good Samaritan Medical Center Governing Board

End

-- Harvey Oyer, a partner at Shutts & Bowen LLP and an award-winning and best-selling children's book author, was recently appointed to serve on the governing board of Good Samaritan Medical Center, the oldest hospital in Palm Beach County."As a respected and well-known local business leader, Harvey is highly informed as to the growth and development of our community and will offer a diverse perspective that will help guide the future of our organization,"said Mark Nosacka, chief executive officer of Good Samaritan Medical Center. "We are excited about his participation and support in advancing our mission to help our community one patient at a time.""As a fifth-generation resident of Palm Beach County, I'm excited by the opportunity to serve alongside my fellow board members in advising Good Samaritan Medical Center to ensure a continuing legacy of award-winning service to our community," said Oyer.Founded in 1919, Good Samaritan Medical Center served Palm Beach County as a three-room cottage that functioned as an emergency hospital. In 1920, Good Samaritan moved to its permanent location and continued to grow in response to the county's changing healthcare needs. Today, the Tenet Circle of Excellence Award winning hospital is a 333-bed acute care facility.Established in 1910, Shutts & Bowen is a full-service business law firm with more than 260 lawyers in offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Learn more about Shutts & Bowen at www.shutts.com