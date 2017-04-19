News By Tag
Harvey Oyer Appointed to Good Samaritan Medical Center Governing Board
"As a respected and well-known local business leader, Harvey is highly informed as to the growth and development of our community and will offer a diverse perspective that will help guide the future of our organization,"
"As a fifth-generation resident of Palm Beach County, I'm excited by the opportunity to serve alongside my fellow board members in advising Good Samaritan Medical Center to ensure a continuing legacy of award-winning service to our community," said Oyer.
Founded in 1919, Good Samaritan Medical Center served Palm Beach County as a three-room cottage that functioned as an emergency hospital. In 1920, Good Samaritan moved to its permanent location and continued to grow in response to the county's changing healthcare needs. Today, the Tenet Circle of Excellence Award winning hospital is a 333-bed acute care facility.
About Shutts & Bowen LLP: Established in 1910, Shutts & Bowen is a full-service business law firm with more than 260 lawyers in offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Learn more about Shutts & Bowen at www.shutts.com.
