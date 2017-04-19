News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
City Managers and Clerks Choose Radarsign for Traffic Calming
Their expert knowledge of the daily operations within their communities uniquely equip city managers and clerks to evaluate and identify the most effective solutions, given their needs and resources.
City Managers and Clerks say that they choose Radarsign driver feedback signs because they are:
• Scientifically proven to be effective.
"Before the signs were up, the cars didn't slow down, especially the big trucks. After the signs were installed, I can see people up ahead slowing down. Everybody hits their brakes."
— Wendy Carter, City Clerk – City of Hoschton (GA)
• Well liked by residents.
"Everybody is happy with the sign. We haven't had a speeding complaint since the sign has been up."
— Mary Campbell, Clerk – Town of North Redington Beach (FL)
• Rugged and durable.
"Within two months of installing the sign, a drunk driver crashed and wiped out the sign. When city workers retrieved it from the side of the highway, we were shocked to find that it wasn't destroyed. The signs are made fantastically. Some minor repairs needed to be made and it was like new."
— Terry Willet, City Clerk – City of Flemington (GA)
• The preferred traffic calming solution of law enforcement agencies. This is because radar speed signs from Radarsign don't interfere with response times of emergency vehicles1 and they augment or replicate the work of police2.
"With the signs, we don't have to post a police officer all the time. They have more important things they can do. And now we only use them for speed monitoring at critical times."
— Henry DeJulia, Town Manager – Syracuse (IN)
• A well-built solution and smart investment.
"When I first started researching radar speed signs and found Radarsign, I said, 'Wow! Those look like well-built signs!' What you are manufacturing is high quality. It's a little more expensive than others, but I live by this adage: The most expensive tool is the one you have to buy twice. If you have to pay an extra 10% to get a better tool, it will pay off in the long run."
—David Shaw, Administrator/
"Our TC-400 is a runaway best seller in the traffic-calming marketplace because it is so portable," said Charlie Robeson co-founder and managing partner at Radarsign. "The sign can be quickly installed with universal mounting brackets which can be placed on multiple signs throughout a community creating a circuit for sign rotation. This maximizes the investment and supports budget needs."
About Radarsign: 100% MUTCD compliant. Every sign. Every time.
In 2004, Atlanta-based Radarsign® established new industry standards for traffic-calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback sign, which are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. The industry's most durable radar signs are also the most ecological and energy efficient. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic-calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas.www.radarsign.com.
1 http://www.radarsign.com/
2 http://www.policeofficersquarterly.com/
Contact
Tracy Clement
***@robintracy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse