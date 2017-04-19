News By Tag
Protect RS232 Devices from Transient Surges, Lightning Strikes, Ground Loops & Noise
Perle launchesPSM-ME-RS232/RS232 serial isolator to provide electrical isolation of RS-232 (V.24) interfaces.
Known for its very low signal power, the RS-232 interface is an asymmetric voltage interface with common signal ground, connected to the grounded chassis housing, for all signals. This results in very little immunity to interference and a maximum range of 15 meters. Using the PSM-ME-RS232/
John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems comments, "RS232 communication is very susceptible to EMI, RFI, transient surges, ground loops and noise interference. This can cause real issues when transmitting critical data in a laboratory, factory, retail or industrial system."
The PSM-ME-RS232 Serial Isolator effectively protects your RS232 devices and data transmissions by isolating the TX/RX data channels and the RTS/CTS control lines. Their high-grade 3-way isolation also protects expensive termination devices against damage.
Learn more about Serial Isolators (https://www.perle.com/
