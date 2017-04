Protect RS232 Devices from Transient Surges, Lightning Strikes, Ground Loops & Noise

Perle launchesPSM-ME-RS232/RS232 serial isolator to provide electrical isolation of RS-232 (V.24) interfaces.

-- Perle Systems, a global provider of serial device networking hardware, today announces the launch of RS232 Serial Interface Isolators.Known for its very low signal power, the RS-232 interface is an asymmetric voltage interface with common signal ground, connected to the grounded chassis housing, for all signals. This results in very little immunity to interference and a maximum range of 15 meters. Using the PSM-ME-RS232/RS232-P Serial Isolator, considerably higher immunity to interference can be achieved.John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems comments,The PSM-ME-RS232 Serial Isolator effectively protects your RS232 devices and data transmissions by isolating the TX/RX data channels and the RTS/CTS control lines. Their high-grade 3-way isolation also protects expensive termination devices against damage.Learn more about Serial Isolators ( https://www.perle.com/ products/serial- extenders/psm- me-rs... ).